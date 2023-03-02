Open in App
Athens, GA
Georgia football offers 3-star OL Makai Saina

By James Morgan,

4 days ago
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs have offered a scholarship to class of 2024 recruit Makai Saina. Georgia already has the No. 1 class of 2024 in the nation with 10 commitments.

Makai Saina plays high school football for Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. Saina is ranked as a three-star recruit. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound interior offensive lineman is the No. 388 rated player in the junior class.

The Martin standout is the No. 21 interior offensive lineman and the No. 65 recruit in Texas in the 2024 cycle. Saina also competes in track and field for his high school.

The talented offensive lineman has recent scholarship offers from BYU, Florida State, Utah, Oregon, and Nebraska. Makai Saina is a good student.

Saina is a powerful run blocker. He stays with his blocks and does a good job of moving his feet. He primarily played offensive tackle as a junior for Martin High School.

Saina has taken a recent recruiting visit to Texas A&M.

The three-star offensive line recruit announced his scholarship offer from the University of Georgia via Twitter:

