Athens, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Georgia LB Nolan Smith posts insane vertical jump at NFL combine

By James Morgan,

5 days ago
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nolan Smith continues to impress at the 2023 NFL combine in Indianapolis, Indiana. Smith, who is no stranger to putting on big performances in Indianapolis, showed his leadership skills during interviews on March 1.

Now, Nolan Smith is turning heads with his athletic ability. The 6-foot-2, 238-pound pass rusher showed off his explosive lower body with a 41.5 inch vertical jump.

Here’s a look at Nolan Smith’s impressive vertical jump:

Nolan Smith has some serious hops. Only three linebackers have ever recorded a higher vertical jump at the NFL combine (one of them is former Georgia linebacker Channing Tindall).

Former Georgia wide receiver Chris Conley and Ohio State cornerback Donald Washington hold the scouting combine’s all-time vertical jump record at 45 inches.

