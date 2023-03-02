Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory closes shop in downtown SLO after almost 40 years

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has closed its doors in downtown San Luis Obispo after almost 40 years of business.

The franchise sweet shop appeared to have closed suddenly over Presidents Day weekend; as of Thursday, the storefront was almost entirely emptied with a “for lease” sign on the window.

It was also listed as “permanently closed” on Google.

When reached for comment on the closure, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory’s media representative said it was against company policy to comment on individual franchise matters.

The phone number listed for the San Luis Obispo location was disconnected as of Thursday.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in San Luis Obispo on Higuera Street is closed and location is for lease as of March 2, 2023. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

A Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has been located at the 848 Higuera St. location since 1984, when longtime Lucia Mar Unified School District educators Larry and Liz Fritz opened the first local franchise, according to previous Tribune files.

In the following years, two other franchises would open in San Luis Obispo County, one in downtown Paso Robles and another at the Pismo Beach Premium Outlets in Pismo Beach.

The Paso Robles location closed in 2018, while the Pismo Beach spot is still open.