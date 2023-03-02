Open in App
San Luis Obispo, CA
See more from this location?
The Tribune

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory closes shop in downtown SLO after almost 40 years

By Kaytlyn Leslie,

4 days ago

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has closed its doors in downtown San Luis Obispo after almost 40 years of business.

The franchise sweet shop appeared to have closed suddenly over Presidents Day weekend; as of Thursday, the storefront was almost entirely emptied with a “for lease” sign on the window.

It was also listed as “permanently closed” on Google.

When reached for comment on the closure, Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory’s media representative said it was against company policy to comment on individual franchise matters.

The phone number listed for the San Luis Obispo location was disconnected as of Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dG2Yb_0l5q1Lmb00
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in San Luis Obispo on Higuera Street is closed and location is for lease as of March 2, 2023. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

A Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has been located at the 848 Higuera St. location since 1984, when longtime Lucia Mar Unified School District educators Larry and Liz Fritz opened the first local franchise, according to previous Tribune files.

In the following years, two other franchises would open in San Luis Obispo County, one in downtown Paso Robles and another at the Pismo Beach Premium Outlets in Pismo Beach.

The Paso Robles location closed in 2018, while the Pismo Beach spot is still open.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kytqb_0l5q1Lmb00
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, at lower right, in San Luis Obispo on Higuera Street is closed and location is for lease as of March 2, 2023. David Middlecamp/dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Luis Obispo County, CA newsLocal San Luis Obispo County, CA
At Her Table's Women's Week to include free street festival in Atascadero
Atascadero, CA2 days ago
More rain in the forecast this week for Paso Robles
Paso Robles, CA1 day ago
Who was Margo Darling Dodd? Namesake of popular SLO County park had amazing life
Pismo Beach, CA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Oak tree collapses on corner of 10th Street in Paso Robles
Paso Robles, CA1 day ago
New wine tasting room opens this week in Paso Robles
Paso Robles, CA1 day ago
How the bar code was invented by a man who is a resident of the Santa Ynez Valley
Santa Ynez, CA21 hours ago
Doctors open Neapolitan pizza restaurant in Paso Robles: ‘We just decided to go for it’
Paso Robles, CA3 days ago
When will Highway 1 reopen to Big Sur? Good news on one slide, but not on another
San Simeon, CA1 hour ago
How big are proposed wind turbines off SLO County coast? Bigger than some California landmarks
Morro Bay, CA1 day ago
What were the nine most expensive homes sold in Santa Maria the week of Feb. 19?
Santa Maria, CA4 days ago
U.S. Bank acquires Union Bank. Here’s what it means for customers in SLO County
San Luis Obispo, CA3 hours ago
Vendors, artists sought for upcoming Strawberry Festival
Santa Maria, CA2 days ago
Homeowners in GB now have the opportunity to modify their property
Grover Beach, CA1 day ago
Shell Beach bench rescue is a feel-good story. Most erosions won’t end that way | Opinion
Pismo Beach, CA2 days ago
Morro Bay city manager resigns after 5 years. Where is he headed?
Morro Bay, CA4 days ago
Central Coast city council rejects Pride banners, rainbow crosswalks. ‘Pretty sad’
Solvang, CA2 days ago
Improvement project underway on Hwy 1 near Lompoc
Lompoc, CA1 day ago
Man unsuccessfully attempts to outrun CHP and Santa Barbara Sheriff deputies in Orcutt
Orcutt, CA6 hours ago
Central Coast winery never had license to sell alcohol, state agency says
Paso Robles, CA5 days ago
Cuyama Valley groundwater plan approved. What does this mean for Big Carrot?
Santa Barbara, CA4 days ago
Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash involving SLO Country driver identified
Santa Maria, CA19 hours ago
Paso Robles winery shut down after operating without an alcohol license for 3 years
Paso Robles, CA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy