Bruce Willis, 67, Appears Confused During Paparazzi Encounter In First Outing Since Dementia Diagnosis

Bruce Willis looked like a glimpse of his former action-hero self, stepping out for the first time in public since his family revealed he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia .

The Die Hard actor, 67, appeared confused when the paparazzi caught up with him while he grabbed coffee with two friends in Santa Monica, RadarOnline.com can report.

Bruce retired from acting last year when his family first revealed he was suffering from aphasia, which is a language disorder that affects one's ability to communicate. The Hollywood legend's health has only continued to deteriorate.

He stepped out of the spotlight, with fans only seeing him in recent months on his family's social media.

That all changed when Bruce caught up with his buddies on Thursday. The Moonlight star kept it casual, wearing a navy sweatshirt, a pair of black joggers, and a gray beanie.

He ordered caffeine at a local coffee shop before coming face-to-face with shutterbugs outside.

As Bruce and his pals made their way down the sidewalk, the retired actor seemed befuddled when one paparazzi tried to talk to him. His friends acted like a human shield, concealing him to the best of their abilities.

In the video obtained by Daily Mail , Bruce ignored his pals as they tried to guide him away from the shutterbugs and into a nearby vehicle.

Bruce didn't react when one of them opened the car door and called his name. He continued to walk toward the paparazzi until one of the pals jumped in front of him and led him in the right direction.

Sources told RadarOnline.com that the Paradise City actor's family is "cherishing every single moment" with him and are holding onto hope for a miracle — especially now that his daughter, Rumer , is pregnant with his first grandchild.

"He's determined to stay coherent and lucid for as long as possible so his grandchild can have some happy memories of a grandfather who was present and active in his or her life," a friend revealed in January. "He's dead-set that this new baby is going to get the best he has to offer."

His health decline has been the hardest for his three oldest daughters with Demi Moore : Rumer, 34, Scout , 31, and Tallulah , 28. He also has two children — Mabel , 10, and Evelyn , 8 — with his wife, Emma Heming .

"It's been painful to see him deteriorate," said the insider. "The older girls miss the old Bruce — the one who used to tease them about their boyfriends and give them unsolicited advice."

Still, the family remains optimistic.

"Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis," their statement read.