HIGH POINT – Truist Point will host the two upcoming baseball games between rivals High Point and T.W. Andrews.

The Red Raiders will be the home team for the Wednesday, March 8 contest which starts at 6:00 p.m. The Bison will host the game on Monday, March 13, also at 6:00 p.m. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. prior to each game.