The Oakwood Club returning to pre-COVID hours

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The Oakwood Club is finally returning to its normal hours, hours the restaurant has not seen since before the Coronavirus pandemic swept through the country.

A release from The Oakwood Club says the restaurant will be opening back up to a 6-day week beginning Monday, March 20. The restaurant’s website lists the current operating hours of Thursday through Saturday, with Sunday and Monday closed.

John Minoughan is the general manager at The Oakwood Club and says going back to the regular hours from before the pandemic was important, but also keeping the quality and service the same at the same time.

“It was important that we were ready to take on the additional hours without sacrificing food

quality and the great service our beloved community so deserves,” Minoughan said.

The general manager followed by saying his staff has been working very hard to make sure they would be able to continue to operate at the highest standards possible, while adding back the additional day of serving consumers.

“Nate Young, our Executive Chef has been working diligently on developing his kitchen staff to ensure we are at the proper employment levels to continue to provide our ‘award-winning’ cuisine,” Minoughan said.

The restaurant is located at 2414 Far Hills Avenue in the city of Oakwood and features various seafood and steak options. To make a reservation, you are asked to call (937) 293-6973.

