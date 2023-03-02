Open in App
New York City, NY
CBS New York

Police: Robbery suspects targeting ride-share drivers in NYC

By Alice Gainer,

4 days ago

Police seek suspects in robberies targeting ride-share drivers in NYC 01:43

NEW YORK - There's a warning for ride-share drivers in New York City as police search for people caught on video suspected of robbery.

Police say a pair of men have stolen from drivers on 24 different occasions throughout the city.

The NYPD says once in the vehicle, the suspects ask the driver to change the destination of their drop off on the driver's phone. They then take the driver's cell phone as the app is open and run, changing the accounts associated with the driver's pay accounts to an unknown bank account.

Money is then transferred to another bank account.

One ride-share driver says it happened to his cousin.

"Somebody touch the phone and transfer every money," the driver said.

A driver said he refuses to change a drop-off location on his app; it has got to be done by the passenger on their own app.

"No, I'm gonna stop the car, and no," driver Moneu Kumar said.

A friend and fellow driver was robbed during a drop-off change, but Kumar says in that instance cash was taken.

"After they change the direction, very quiet area over there, and stealing the money and phone, and punching, very fight," Kumar said.

NYPD

One of the suspects has a distinctive tattoo on the right hand.

Police urge drivers not to allow passengers to access their personal electronics.

Police sources say it's estimated they've stolen more than $10,000.

All of the incidents took place from July through January, so about half a year.

"The trend outlined in this NYPD alert is alarming. We have a team on standby to work with the NYPD to help identify those responsible. Should a driver believe that they are a victim of these egregious offenses, we urge them to report it to us so that we can look into it further," Uber said in a statement.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

