MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

IceHogs’ Dylan Sikura dealt to Anaheim

By Scott Leber,

4 days ago

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Chicago Blackhawks have acquired forward Maxim Golod from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for forward Dylan Sikura. In addition, the Rockford IceHogs announced that the team has acquired forwards Rocco Grimaldi and Logan Nijhoff from the San Diego Gulls in exchange for future considerations. Nijhoff and Golod will both report directly to the ECHL’s Indy Fuel.

Grimaldi, 30, leads the Gulls in scoring with 56 points (27G, 29A) this season. Prior to the current campaign, the winger spent four seasons with the Nashville Predators organization. Over the course of his nine-year professional career, Grimaldi has posted 67 points (30G, 37A) in 203 NHL contests with the Florida Panthers (2014-16), Colorado Avalanche (2016-18), and Predators (2018-22). The Anaheim, California native has produced 280 points (133G, 147A) in 354 AHL games since turning pro out of the University of North Dakota.

Nijhoff, 21, has appeared in 16 games with San Diego this season. The forward has posted 10 points (6G, 4A) in 25 contests with the ECHL’s Tulsa Oilers during the current circuit.

Golod, 22, has skated in one American Hockey League game with the San Diego Gulls during the 2022-23 campaign. He’s also played in 42 ECHL games with the Tulsa Oilers, leading the club with 31 assists and 43 points (12G, 31A).

Sikura, 27, served as an alternate captain for the Rockford IceHogs (AHL) during the 2022-23 season, posting 32 points (14G, 18A) in 52 games. He played in 47 career games with the Blackhawks from 2017-20, compiling 14 points (1G, 13A).

