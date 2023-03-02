Open in App
Valparaiso, IN
See more from this location?
WGN News

First Lady Jill Biden to visit community college in Northwest Indiana

By Andrew Smith,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ihfcG_0l5pxPSz00

VALPARAISO, Ind. — First Lady Jill Biden and administration officials are coming to a community college in Valparaiso on Monday to talk about building pathways to good-paying jobs.

The White House said Deputy Secretary of Labor and nominee for Secretary of Labor Julie Su and Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk will join Biden at Ivy Tech Community College.

Biden says he will visit East Palestine ‘at some point’

They will talk about the administration’s commitment to career-connected learning programs that build pathways for good-paying jobs, The White House said.

Specific details about their plans haven’t been released.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State newsLocal Indiana State
Pete Buttigieg lashes out at critics who questioned his footwear during Ohio visit: 'Who cares?'
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Indiana State Police trooper dies after being struck by suspect in pursuit on interstate
Auburn, IN3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suspect wanted for shooting death of Hanover Park woman dies in Michigan
Hanover Park, IL3 days ago
Walmart manager in Joliet charged after allegedly stealing $135K
Joliet, IL4 hours ago
Biden’s Selma visit puts spotlight back on voting rights
Selma, AL2 days ago
Biden's $250K line of credit against Delaware beach home amid scandals remains a mystery
Rehoboth Beach, DE4 days ago
President Biden on Norfolk Southern derailment in Ohio: 'This is their mess. They should clean it up.'
East Palestine, OH13 days ago
Mother left 2 young children home alone for nearly 2 months: Police
Roman Forest, TX25 days ago
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says 'he'll do some thinking' on whether he should have visited East Palestine, Ohio sooner
East Palestine, OH11 days ago
President Biden says he'd be 'sleeping alone' if he wasn't a Philadelphia Eagles fan alongside his 'Philly girl' wife, Jill Biden
Philadelphia, PA24 days ago
'This is amazing:' Virginia Beach residents react to President Biden's visit
Virginia Beach, VA6 days ago
Biden administration knocked on the doors of 530 East Palestine, Ohio residents this weekend
East Palestine, OH7 days ago
Clarence Thomas Breaks With Supreme Court Over Atheists' Lawsuit
Ocala, FL1 day ago
Pete Buttigieg Takes Down Donald Trump For Ripping East Palestine Visit
East Palestine, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy