First Lady Jill Biden to visit community college in Northwest Indiana

VALPARAISO, Ind. — First Lady Jill Biden and administration officials are coming to a community college in Valparaiso on Monday to talk about building pathways to good-paying jobs.

The White House said Deputy Secretary of Labor and nominee for Secretary of Labor Julie Su and Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk will join Biden at Ivy Tech Community College.

They will talk about the administration’s commitment to career-connected learning programs that build pathways for good-paying jobs, The White House said.

Specific details about their plans haven’t been released.

