Yellowjackets Showrunner Teases Cannibalism Is Only the Beginning of the Craziness

It didn't take long for Yellowjackets to establish itself as one of the darkest and most unique new shows on TV. Early in the first season of the Showtime hit series , we learn that the main characters were stranded in the wilderness after a plane crash, and the young women had to survive on their own for nearly two years. Eventually, they resorted to cannibalism to stay alive. The mysteries of exactly what happened in the woods linger over the entire show and, as it turns out, cannibalism is just the beginning of what those girls endured.

As crazy as it sounds, eating one another isn't going to be the darkest turn of the 1990s timeline on Yellowjackets , at least according to the show's creative team. During a recent interview with EW , co-showrunner Jonathan Lisco explained that things are about to get even darker out in the woods when Yellowjackets returns for Season 2.

"If we do our job right, the eating f a person will not be the most transgressive thing that these young women do in the wilderness," Lisco said. "That's just the tip of the iceberg."

Lisco went on to say that Season 2, which premieres on March 24th, will begin a downward spiral for the young characters.

"If Season 1 was about our teen characters learning to adapt to their harsh surroundings," he said, "Season 2 is where it really just explodes."

How Many Seasons of Yellowjackets Will There Be?

Season 2 of Yellowjackets is just a few weeks away, and Showtime has already renewed the show for a third installment. If everything goes according to plan for co-creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, there will be two more seasons after that, bringing the total to five.

"The original plan was about five seasons, and we feel like we're still on track for that," Lyle told EW . "We don't really see this as being more than a five-season show. I think that there are shows that can go forever, but I think that when you're telling such a deeply serialized story and it's about these characters' lives, you want to reach a satisfying conclusion and not just drag things out forever. This isn't really one of those setup shows where it can go anywhere. So far, we've been really on track. Season 2 is largely what we always planned, but you do make a lot of discoveries along the way and so it's always a little bit surprising."

Are you looking forward to the return of Yellowjackets ? Let us know in the comments!