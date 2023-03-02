4-year-old reportedly brings meth to Southwest Michigan school, pulls it out during snack time

LAWTON, Mich. (WWJ) – Two parents in Southwest Michigan are facing charges after their 4-year-old child allegedly brought meth to school earlier this week.

Jaime Carrizales Jr., 31, and Rasheida Cunningham, 25, were arraigned Thursday on charges of maintaining a drug house, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver meth and child endangerment, according to a report from WWMT in Kalamazoo .

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says the Lawton Police Department was called to a school Monday after the suspects’ child pulled out a bag containing an ounce and a half of meth during snack time, according to the report.

The name of the school was not disclosed.

Deputies went to the parents’ home and executed a search warrant, where they discovered a large amount of cocaine and a digital scale, according to the report. It was not clear whether police found any additional meth at the home.

The child was placed in the custody of family members after a call to Child Protective Services, according to the report. It was not immediately clear if any other children were in the home.

Authorities are still working to determine how the child got ahold of the meth.