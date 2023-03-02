Open in App
Lawton, MI
See more from this location?
WWJ News Radio

4-year-old reportedly brings meth to Southwest Michigan school, pulls it out during snack time

By Wwj Newsroom,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dw614_0l5pw4Vg00

LAWTON, Mich. (WWJ) – Two parents in Southwest Michigan are facing charges after their 4-year-old child allegedly brought meth to school earlier this week.

Jaime Carrizales Jr., 31, and Rasheida Cunningham, 25, were arraigned Thursday on charges of maintaining a drug house, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver meth and child endangerment, according to a report from WWMT in Kalamazoo .

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says the Lawton Police Department was called to a school Monday after the suspects’ child pulled out a bag containing an ounce and a half of meth during snack time, according to the report.

The name of the school was not disclosed.

Deputies went to the parents’ home and executed a search warrant, where they discovered a large amount of cocaine and a digital scale, according to the report. It was not clear whether police found any additional meth at the home.

The child was placed in the custody of family members after a call to Child Protective Services, according to the report. It was not immediately clear if any other children were in the home.

Authorities are still working to determine how the child got ahold of the meth.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kalamazoo, MI newsLocal Kalamazoo, MI
Man arrested following late night robbery at Meijer
Grand Rapids, MI3 days ago
KDPS: Kalamazoo house total loss after fire
Kalamazoo, MI1 day ago
2 kids, ages 3 and 4, die in Benton Harbor house fire
Benton Harbor, MI5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Minor injuries in 2 stabbings at East Kentwood Freshman Campus
Kentwood, MI1 day ago
Man charged with murder in Holland shooting
Holland, MI1 day ago
Police chase down Benton Harbor man, find fentanyl and meth
Benton Harbor, MI2 days ago
Police identify man killed in Wayne Street parking garage in South Bend
South Bend, IN1 day ago
Michigan parents arrested after 4-year-old brings meth to school
Lawton, MI4 days ago
MSP: Suspects stole catalytic converter from ambulance
Sturgis, MI2 days ago
Man found guilty of murder in 2021 death of 15-year-old
Wyoming, MI1 day ago
Police: Man found dead at Kentwood hotel after shooting
Kentwood, MI2 days ago
Montgomery woman taken to Hillsdale Hospital following Saturday crash
Montgomery, MI1 day ago
Police: Suspect arrested in Cassopolis bank robbery
Cassopolis, MI3 days ago
Lawton 4-Year-Old Brought Meth To Snack Time At School
Lawton, MI4 days ago
2 newborns surrendered at Indiana baby boxes in 2 days
Elkhart, IN1 day ago
Two newborns surrendered in Indiana Safe Haven Baby Boxes within 48 hours
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Man convicted of murder in shooting of 13-year-old
Grand Rapids, MI3 days ago
NEW DETAILS: Reported shooting at hotel a week before 21-year-old man's death
Kentwood, MI1 day ago
Michigan couple arrested after child brings bag of meth to school
Lawton, MI5 days ago
Benton Harbor parolee arrested on multiple drug charges
Benton Harbor, MI3 days ago
Former GR worker gets probation for embezzlement
Grand Rapids, MI3 days ago
Man killed in fall from balcony in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids, MI4 days ago
Mishawaka Police searching for man in criminal activity investigation
Mishawaka, IN5 days ago
Teen offers a ride to 2 boys walking in cold; they end up killing him, police say
Battle Creek, MI7 days ago
Elkhart Police looking to identify suspect in robbery investigation
Elkhart, IN5 days ago
United Bank executive pleads to embezzlement
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy