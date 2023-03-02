Nuggets HC rips accusations of stat-padding against Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Despite winning two straight MVPs and averaging a triple-double for the season, Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has his doubters. Most recently, Jokic has dealt with accusations of stat padding, which drew the ire of his head coach, Michael Malone.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Malone ripped the criticism of Jokic, hinting that jealousy is likely to blame.

"Maybe they're just tired of this player, this non-athletic player from Sombor, Serbia, who continues to kick everybody's ass," Malone said via Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports. " Maybe people have a hard time with that. I don't know."

Thursday isn't the first time Malone has had Jokic's back this season. In January, Malone called writers "lazy" who didn't want to vote for Jokic to win MVP because he's already won twice.

Last week on ESPN's First Take, analyst and former player Kendrick Perkins insinuated that Jokic was padding his stats, which was the only reason he's in the MVP conversation again. Earlier this week, Perkins defended his hot take.

After recording his 100th career triple-double Tuesday night against Houston Rockets, Jokic clapped back at Perkins. When Vic Lombardi of Altitude TV asked what the feat meant, Jokic responded, "When you're stat-padding, it's easy."

Perkins' comments about Jokic are ridiculous at best and disrespectful at worst. Furthermore, they don't carry a lot of weight. Due mainly to Jokic, the Nuggets own the best record (44-19) in the Western Conference and the third-best mark in the NBA.

If you take away Jokic's 24.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 10.0 assists per game, it's hard to imagine where the Nuggets would be without him.