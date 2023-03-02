Open in App
Denver, CO
See more from this location?
Yardbarker

Nuggets HC rips accusations of stat-padding against Nikola Jokic

By Mike Santa Barbara,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sTWOi_0l5ppZZv00
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Despite winning two straight MVPs and averaging a triple-double for the season, Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has his doubters. Most recently, Jokic has dealt with accusations of stat padding, which drew the ire of his head coach, Michael Malone.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Malone ripped the criticism of Jokic, hinting that jealousy is likely to blame.

"Maybe they're just tired of this player, this non-athletic player from Sombor, Serbia, who continues to kick everybody's ass," Malone said via Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports. " Maybe people have a hard time with that. I don't know."

Thursday isn't the first time Malone has had Jokic's back this season. In January, Malone called writers "lazy" who didn't want to vote for Jokic to win MVP because he's already won twice.

Last week on ESPN's First Take, analyst and former player Kendrick Perkins insinuated that Jokic was padding his stats, which was the only reason he's in the MVP conversation again. Earlier this week, Perkins defended his hot take.

After recording his 100th career triple-double Tuesday night against Houston Rockets, Jokic clapped back at Perkins. When Vic Lombardi of Altitude TV asked what the feat meant, Jokic responded, "When you're stat-padding, it's easy."

Perkins' comments about Jokic are ridiculous at best and disrespectful at worst. Furthermore, they don't carry a lot of weight. Due mainly to Jokic, the Nuggets own the best record (44-19) in the Western Conference and the third-best mark in the NBA.

If you take away Jokic's 24.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 10.0 assists per game, it's hard to imagine where the Nuggets would be without him.

Read this on the web
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Denver, CO newsLocal Denver, CO
Former Patriots, Broncos running back has died at 58
Denver, CO11 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Report: Teammate had warning for Ja Morant prior to controversial video
Memphis, TN21 hours ago
Ravens Will Let Lamar Jackson Walk
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Questions about Jimmy Butler's 'personality' led to Sixers breakup
Miami, FL5 days ago
Ja Morant Contract: Grizzlies Star Just Cost Himself $39.2 Million
Memphis, TN1 day ago
DeMarcus Cousins has interesting take on Ja Morant situation
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Patrick Ewing Explained Why The NBA Didn’t Let Him Wear A T-Shirt Underneath His Jersey
New York City, NY2 days ago
Ja Morant Reportedly Brought A Gun On The Team Plane, Could Be Suspended For 50 Games
Memphis, TN2 days ago
DeMarcus Cousins puts Grizzlies on blast after Ja Morant drama
Memphis, TN2 days ago
First look at Texas QB Arch Manning at spring practice
Austin, TX1 day ago
Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes share new family portraits with kids
Kansas City, MO12 days ago
Report: Eagles submit proposal for new jersey number that hasn't been used in 50 years
Philadelphia, PA7 days ago
Nike responds to Ja Morant gun video after suspension
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Travis Kelce May or May Not Be Dating Zuri Hall
Kansas City, MO26 days ago
Darvin Ham Reveals Dennis Schroder Told Him He Wanted To ‘Make It Right’ With Lakers After Returning On Minimum Contract
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Eagles Wide Receiver Reportedly Robbed At Gunpoint
Philadelphia, NY2 days ago
Veteran NFL Quarterback Expected To Be Cut This Offseason
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Report: Kansas City Chiefs could lose offensive weapon in offseason
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Browns interested in former Super Bowl hero
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
Aces' star Kelsey Plum and Raiders' tight end Darren Waller announce marriage
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Blue Jackets share hilarious tribute to Jonathan Quick
Columbus, OH4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy