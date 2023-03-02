Reay steps down as Midwestern State women's basketball coach

Christopher Reay’s 13 years with the Midwestern State women’s basketball program has come to an end.

Reay resigned as head coach of the women’s basketball team in a move first reported by Cory Hogue of Dave Campbell’s Texas Basketball. Reay spent 10 seasons as an assistant coach for the late Noel Johnson before his three years at the helm.

Reay finishes his tenure with a 35-48 overall record.

Reay was named interim head coach for the final 10 games of the 2019-2020 season when Noel Johnson needed a leave of absence to fight ovarian cancer. MSU finished that season 4-6, and Reay was promptly named head coach.

The Mustangs went 11-7 overall and finished with its best record in the LSC since 2014-2015 (11-5) during the CoVID-19 pandemic. MSU had another winning record in 2021-2022 (14-13 overall) and earned a spot in the LSC tournament.

This season was a struggle for the Mustangs with a mix of veterans and young players. MSU finished 6-22 overall with a 4-18 record in the LSC.

However, the team continued to play hard for Reay throughout the year, highlighted by a 69-65 win at home over rival Cameron in the season finale.