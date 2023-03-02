Meet the Shopper’s Corner customers of the week: David & Prune Poznic

David and Prune Poznic / Shopper’s Corner Customers

Shopper’s Corner has been a go-to for Prune and David Poznic for years, and for good reason. “I’m an organic-oriented person, and I was extremely pleased with Shopper’s products: healthy, lots of variety and good choices. I’m originally from France and I liked that I could find European items. David adds, “Shopper’s is the only market that can get you in and out quickly!”

Shopper’s has always made me very happy!

— Prune Poznic, 4-Year Customer

One thing that stands out about Shopper’s is its butcher shop. Prune notes, “Shopper’s feels very European to me because of the butcher shop. And you can get cooking advice... Going back to my first big barbecue years ago, the butcher had given me almost a master class. I thought: ‘I’m learning how to cook!”’

Prune Poznic, 4-Year Customer and David Poznic 27-Year Customer (Shopper’s Corner)

David and Prune also appreciate the variety of local products available at Shoppers. “We do buy a fair number of local products here such as pesto, hummus, salsas, ice cream, cookies, breads, tortillas, eggs, and pies,” says David.

What sets Shopper’s apart, according to the Poznics, is the personal touch. “I’ve told people new to the area to come in and talk with the staff. Go to the meat counter; if you want something different ask them what’s good. If you have questions about the alcohol selections, ask for advice.

The crews know their products and care about them,” says David. Prune adds, “So many customers have shopped here for years and so they feel comfortable. You’ll see people in checkout lines chatting with friends but also with strangers. Our daughter gets a lot of love from Shopper’s employees.”

Shopper’s is more than just a grocery store. It’s a community hub where you can find fresh, healthy food and personalized service. “I’m a big fan of locally-owned markets” says Prune.

Get to know David & Prune

David Poznic 27-Year Customer, Santa Cruz

Occupation: WuTao instructor; personal trainer; acrobatic coach; instagram.com/davidpoznic

Hobbies: Surf photography, mountain unicycling, mask-making, playing music, hiking, cooking

Prune Poznic, 4-Year Customer, Santa Cruz

Occupation: WuTao instructor; interior designer; inspiralsantacruz.com

Hobbies: Pottery, playing guitar, caring for horse, acting/European clowning

Shopper’s Recipe of the Week

Crispy Chicken Leg Quarters

Ingredients

• Olive oil spray

• 4 chicken leg quarters (drumstick and thigh)

• 1 teaspoon Diamond Crystal kosher salt

• 1/4 tsp black pepper

• 1⁄2 teaspoon garlic powder

• 1⁄2 teaspoon paprika

• 1⁄2 teaspoon dried thyme

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Lightly grease a rimmed 9 x 13 baking dish with olive oil.

2. Place the chicken legs in the prepared baking dish.

Generously spray the tops with olive oil and sprinkle with the seasonings.

3. Bake the chicken, uncovered, until the skin is crisp and browned and the internal temperature reaches 165°F, about 40-45 minutes. Check the chicken after the first 30 minutes. If the skin or spices seem to be browning too much, loosely cover the chicken with foil and continue baking.

4. Allow the chicken to rest for 5 minutes before serving.

