Schools closing, moving to remote ahead of severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Several schools in central Alabama are closing or moving to remote learning on Friday because of the forecasted severe weather.

Here’s the full list of schools set to close or have remote learning on Friday:

Calhoun County Schools — CLOSED

Chilton County Schools — E-Learning Day

Coosa Valley Academy — CLOSED

Cullman City Schools — CLOSED

Cullman County Schools — E-Learning Day

Etowah County Schools — CLOSED

Fayette County Schools — Two-hour delay

Gadsden City Schools — E-Learning Day

Greene County Schools — Two-hour delay

Hale County Schools — Two-hour delay

Jasper City Schools — E-Learning Day

Oxford City Schools — CLOSED

Talladega City Schools — CLOSED

Talladega County Schools — CLOSED

Westbrook Christian School — E-Learning Day

Winston County Schools — Virtual Learning Day

