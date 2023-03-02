Open in App
Birmingham, AL
See more from this location?
CBS 42

Schools closing, moving to remote ahead of severe weather

By Isaac Goffin,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bgKBh_0l5plCWa00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Several schools in central Alabama are closing or moving to remote learning on Friday because of the forecasted severe weather.

Here’s the full list of schools set to close or have remote learning on Friday:

  • Calhoun County Schools — CLOSED
  • Chilton County Schools — E-Learning Day
  • Coosa Valley Academy — CLOSED
  • Cullman City Schools — CLOSED
  • Cullman County Schools — E-Learning Day
  • Etowah County Schools — CLOSED
  • Fayette County Schools — Two-hour delay
  • Gadsden City Schools — E-Learning Day
  • Greene County Schools — Two-hour delay
  • Hale County Schools — Two-hour delay
  • Jasper City Schools — E-Learning Day
  • Oxford City Schools — CLOSED
  • Talladega City Schools — CLOSED
  • Talladega County Schools — CLOSED
  • Westbrook Christian School — E-Learning Day
  • Winston County Schools — Virtual Learning Day
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
Birmingham activist plans to transform former school into family resource center
Birmingham, AL21 hours ago
Spring Warmth Continues For Now; Cooler Air On The Horizon
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Dozens of trees down in Tuscaloosa because of strong storm
Tuscaloosa, AL3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Thousands remain without power in Alabama after deadly Friday storms
Birmingham, AL3 days ago
Hoover residents upset after city council approves funding for I-459 interchange
Hoover, AL16 hours ago
UAB president celebrates a decade of leadership
Birmingham, AL17 hours ago
Alabama storm victims killed by falling trees remembered by grieving families
Florence, AL1 day ago
GALLERY: Severe storms cause damage across central Alabama
Tuscaloosa, AL4 days ago
Northport school administrator wins national award
Northport, AL1 day ago
Birmingham area to receive over $1 million in grants from Gov. Ivey’s water assistance program
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Talladega man killed in traffic crash
Talladega, AL1 day ago
Severe storms knock out power to thousands of people across Alabama
Birmingham, AL4 days ago
City leaders preview possible economic impact of Birmingham’s basketball boom
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Birmingham Promise to host FAFSA Night for high school seniors
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
City employee struck by car in Brookside
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Road work to close I-65 NB near Alabaster over the weekend
Alabaster, AL3 days ago
Woman critically injured in Birmingham fire
Birmingham, AL20 hours ago
Traffic Fatality on Calhoun County’s Cottaquilla Road
Bremen, GA1 day ago
Good Samaritan helps law enforcement rescue canoers with hovercraft
West Blocton, AL21 hours ago
A Birmingham Civil Rights Reformer, and Newspaper Editor, Lost to History
Birmingham, AL21 hours ago
Birmingham motorcyclist dead following weekend crash
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue Extinguishes Blaze that Filled Sky with Smoke Monday
Tuscaloosa, AL23 hours ago
Crash on Highway 21 claims the life of Talladega man
Talladega, AL1 day ago
American Car Center Closings: What Alabama Customers Need To Know
Florence, AL4 days ago
Eight-year-old boy shot Saturday in Franklin County
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Native azalea and wildflower sale coming
Cullman, AL2 days ago
Downtown Birmingham parking garage wall damaged by high winds
Birmingham, AL3 days ago
These two Alabama cities are building some of the largest apartments in the nation
Huntsville, AL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy