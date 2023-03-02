Schools closing, moving to remote ahead of severe weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Several schools in central Alabama are closing or moving to remote learning on Friday because of the forecasted severe weather.
Here’s the full list of schools set to close or have remote learning on Friday:
- Calhoun County Schools — CLOSED
- Chilton County Schools — E-Learning Day
- Coosa Valley Academy — CLOSED
- Cullman City Schools — CLOSED
- Cullman County Schools — E-Learning Day
- Etowah County Schools — CLOSED
- Fayette County Schools — Two-hour delay
- Gadsden City Schools — E-Learning Day
- Greene County Schools — Two-hour delay
- Hale County Schools — Two-hour delay
- Jasper City Schools — E-Learning Day
- Oxford City Schools — CLOSED
- Talladega City Schools — CLOSED
- Talladega County Schools — CLOSED
- Westbrook Christian School — E-Learning Day
- Winston County Schools — Virtual Learning Day
