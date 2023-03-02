Open in App
Decatur, AL
WHNT News 19

Decatur man arrested on drug trafficking charges

By Taylor Mitchell,

4 days ago

DECATUR, Ala (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) says a man was arrested Wednesday for drug trafficking following a traffic stop.

DPD said Cortez Lamont Moody, 34, of Decatur, was arrested following a traffic stop. The department said officers were patrolling the area of 3rd Street South West when they initiated a vehicle stop on a vehicle Moody was driving for a traffic violation.

DPD said Moody was found in possession of a trafficking amount of cocaine, a quantity of marijuana and a large quantity of U.S. currency that the department believes to be consistent with the sale of narcotics.

The department said Moody was arrested and charged with trafficking in illegal drugs and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana. DPD said he was transported to the Morgan County Jail and held on a $5,300 bond.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

