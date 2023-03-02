Open in App
Clearfield County, PA
See more from this location?
WTAJ

‘Part of the culture:’ Clearfield County Commissioners stop school from closing

By Jack McCune,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sbv9r_0l5pgbmw00

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — County Commissioners addressed a bipartisan effort to prevent a school from permanently closing during the middle of the school year.

Commissioners said Thursday they got together to keep the Coalport Nursery School open for the rest of the school year after the state almost closed it down earlier this winter.

Local officials read to kids for Read Across America week

“This is a part of the culture here,” Commissioner Mary Tatum said. “Many of the children, and even people that I graduated with, they attended the Coalport Nursery School. So this is engrained in our culture and in our history. So to see it get closed down so quickly would’ve been very unfortunate.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

Tatum said the ultimate plan is to keep the school open for good, but step one is keeping it open for the rest of this year.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New group joins the PA Partner in the Arts program
Bedford, PA1 day ago
GIANT donates over $11K to fight food insecurity at Altoona schools
Altoona, PA1 day ago
Home, garden and business expo to take place in Johnstown
Johnstown, PA2 hours ago
Police in Somerset County searching for men involved in Family Dollar incident
Boswell, PA1 day ago
DuBois dinner to benefit TURNaBOUT boxing, programs
Dubois, PA23 hours ago
Bellefonte woman charged after holding fake fundraiser for fire victims
Bellefonte, PA3 hours ago
Winter storm alert: Central Pennsylvania to experience heavy snowfall
Williamsport, PA23 hours ago
Mountain Fest in Ridgway wraps up weekend with fun, food and live music
Ridgway, PA1 day ago
PSU student reflects on being evacuated from University Park Airport: ‘No one had answers’
State College, PA2 days ago
Defendants' failure to remedy electrical system defects led to fatal house fire, plaintiff says
Johnstown, PA4 days ago
DuBois man accused of trafficking drugs into city
Dubois, PA1 day ago
Police looking for 2 women in Somerset County accused of using fake $100 bills
Boswell, PA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy