Blogging Big Blue

St. Louis police arrest a man who casually loaded his gun, shot homeless in broad daylight

By Clark Baisa,

5 days ago
Monday, authorities in St. Louis, Missouri, apprehended a guy who was allegedly seen on tape carrying out an execution in broad daylight.

At about 10 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a complaint of a shooting and, upon arrival, discovered the victim lying on the sidewalk with a head wound, according to police.

St. Louis Broad Daylight Shooting

The victim and a male suspect were involved in a brawl at a nearby Shell petrol station, according to an initial inquiry. At approximately 2:45 p.m., an officer recognized the suspect as Deshawn Thomas, 23, of St. Louis, and notified the district.

Thomas was observed entering a library and was apprehended shortly thereafter. Thomas was in possession of a firearm and shell casings at the time of his arrest, according to the police.

The office of Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner filed charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action against Thomas. The roughly one-minute-and-a-half-long video begins with three individuals, one of them lying on a curb separating the traffic from the sidewalk. One of the three males eventually goes away.

Crime Caught On Video

The person filming the video or present in the room instructs another person to call the police because the man standing over the man lying on the ground was holding a gun.

The gunman thought to be Thomas, proceeded to stand over the man sitting on the curb, who appeared oblivious to what was unfolding around him.

The suspect loads the gun while standing quietly over the victim. Seconds later, he points the gun at the man seated on the curb and a gunshot can be heard. As the camera rapidly cuts away from an event, a man can be heard shouting, Oh my God, he just f—ed him up!

At one point, the video was removed and then republished by individuals criticizing Gardner.

The state’s governor and attorney general have asked the prosecutor sponsored by George Soros to retire for allegedly ignoring her responsibilities.

Long before her most recent incident involving a 16-year-old volleyball player who was struck by a vehicle and lost both of her legs, Gardner has a background littered with charges of misbehavior and mismanaged cases.

The suspect in the incident, 21-year-old Daniel Riley, lacked a driver’s license and was out on bail pending trial for a 2020 armed robbery. According to local media, he also breached his bond conditions at least fifty times.

