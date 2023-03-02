Have you seen it? Motorcycle reported stolen in Chandler

CHANDLER, Ind. (WEHT) — Police are looking for leads after a motorcycle was stolen Wednesday afternoon in Chandler.
The police department shared photos of the bike, which was allegedly stolen on March 1 at 3:07 p.m.
Although officers did not mention the bike’s make or model, it appears to be a silver Suzuki GSX sportbike.
According to the Chandler Police Department, the motorcycle was last seen heading west on Heim Road from Lincoln Avenue.
The National Insurance Crime Bureau previously reported a yearly increase of motorcycle thefts, most notably in 2020 with a 30% surge.
If you have any information on the stolen bike, you're asked to call the Chandler Police Department at (812) 925-6898 or submit an anonymous tip line on their website .
