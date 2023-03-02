March into First Friday with these art exhibits and events in downtown Kansas City

A new month means new features to explore in downtown Kansas City. The first Friday of each month brings unique artwork and timeless items to the Crossroads and West Bottoms.

Travel solo or with a group of friends and check out what each entertainment district has to offer for March. It’ll be chilly, so dress accordingly if you’re heading downtown.

WEST BOTTOMS

Everything’s back to normal in the Historic West Bottoms. There were no themes for the first two months of 2023 because the roads were under construction.

Now that the roads are fixed, it’s time for a “Blast from the Past in the Bottoms.”

Over 30 stores in the West Bottoms will have their vintage items and antiques on display for visitors to add to their collections. Mid-century modern pieces, Boho-style attire and French provincial furniture are all up for grabs.

The stores will be open on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. including:

Bella Patina

Bottoms Up

Java Garage with coffee, various hot and cold drinks and homemade treats

Chef J’s BBQ

Robin’s Nest,

Serendipity KC

Treasures on 13th

Learn more about the West Bottoms shops here .

“No matter your age, you’ll appreciate the West Bottoms 1870s charm,” Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, West Bottoms district spokesperson, said. “The buildings are all very close to one another, with a layout that worked well for horse-drawn carriages and walking when it was built. Today visitors love the walkability within this ‘vintage-wonderland’ where the hunt for décor, collectibles and gifts brings lots of luck.”

[]=====WHEN TO GO

The First Friday festivities will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

WHERE TO PARK

Free street parking in the West Bottoms is typically extremely limited during First Friday weekends. City parking lots cost $10 for the day and may require a short walk. Here’s a map of the neighborhood parking lots .

CROSSROADS

Local brewery Casual Animal is asking its visitors to tap into their wild sides for First Friday . The brewery is hosting live tarot card readings for anyone who wants to see what their future holds.

Casual Animal and the Crossroads will have plenty of art shows to offer this month. Local, national and international artists are featured throughout the entertainment district.

Check out these exhibits:

Lexitas at 1608 Locust St. is recognizing Women’s history month with their “ Celebrating Women Artists ” exhibit. Several pieces of artwork from local women artists will be on display and for sale in their gallery. The gallery is open from 5-8 p.m.

The Kansas City Art Institute is hosting an Asian American and Pacific Islander artist exhibit , featuring artwork from students attending the school. The exhibit is open from 5-8 p.m. at the Leedy-Voulkos Art Center at 2012 Baltimore Ave.

Syracuse-based artist Sharif Bey’s exhibit “ Ancestral Vestiges ” opens up from 6-8 p.m. at the Belger Crane Yard Gallery at 2011 Tracy Ave.

The art goes on, and you can find more exhibits here .

If art isn’t your thing, a free comedy show also takes place from 7-9 p.m. at The Bird Comedy Theater on 103 W. 19th St.

After the exhibits and shows, walk around the Crossroads and enjoy foods and beverages from Grinders, Brewery Emperial, Parlor and many more local establishments.

WHEN TO SHOW UP

Events in the Crossroads start as early as 10 a.m. on Friday, and many events are happening on Saturday and Sunday as well. Here’s where you can see all the events , including what time they start.

WHERE TO PARK

Parking will likely be tight on a First Friday. People who show up early will have the best chance at on-street parking, according to the Crossroads website.

You can use public transit like the Kansas City Streetcar to avoid any parking nightmares. The 16th Street and the 19th Street stops will put you right in the heart of the Crossroads.