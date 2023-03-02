Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Kansas City Star

March into First Friday with these art exhibits and events in downtown Kansas City

By Joseph Hernandez,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JolSc_0l5pWKgl00

A new month means new features to explore in downtown Kansas City. The first Friday of each month brings unique artwork and timeless items to the Crossroads and West Bottoms.

Travel solo or with a group of friends and check out what each entertainment district has to offer for March. It’ll be chilly, so dress accordingly if you’re heading downtown.

WEST BOTTOMS

Everything’s back to normal in the Historic West Bottoms. There were no themes for the first two months of 2023 because the roads were under construction.

Now that the roads are fixed, it’s time for a “Blast from the Past in the Bottoms.”

Over 30 stores in the West Bottoms will have their vintage items and antiques on display for visitors to add to their collections. Mid-century modern pieces, Boho-style attire and French provincial furniture are all up for grabs.

The stores will be open on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. including:

  • Bella Patina

  • Bottoms Up

  • Java Garage with coffee, various hot and cold drinks and homemade treats

  • Chef J’s BBQ

  • Robin’s Nest,

  • Serendipity KC

  • Treasures on 13th

Learn more about the West Bottoms shops here .

“No matter your age, you’ll appreciate the West Bottoms 1870s charm,” Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, West Bottoms district spokesperson, said. “The buildings are all very close to one another, with a layout that worked well for horse-drawn carriages and walking when it was built. Today visitors love the walkability within this ‘vintage-wonderland’ where the hunt for décor, collectibles and gifts brings lots of luck.”

[]=====WHEN TO GO

The First Friday festivities will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

WHERE TO PARK

Free street parking in the West Bottoms is typically extremely limited during First Friday weekends. City parking lots cost $10 for the day and may require a short walk. Here’s a map of the neighborhood parking lots .

CROSSROADS

Local brewery Casual Animal is asking its visitors to tap into their wild sides for First Friday . The brewery is hosting live tarot card readings for anyone who wants to see what their future holds.

Casual Animal and the Crossroads will have plenty of art shows to offer this month. Local, national and international artists are featured throughout the entertainment district.

Check out these exhibits:

  • Lexitas at 1608 Locust St. is recognizing Women’s history month with their “ Celebrating Women Artists ” exhibit. Several pieces of artwork from local women artists will be on display and for sale in their gallery. The gallery is open from 5-8 p.m.

  • The Kansas City Art Institute is hosting an Asian American and Pacific Islander artist exhibit , featuring artwork from students attending the school. The exhibit is open from 5-8 p.m. at the Leedy-Voulkos Art Center at 2012 Baltimore Ave.

  • Syracuse-based artist Sharif Bey’s exhibit “ Ancestral Vestiges ” opens up from 6-8 p.m. at the Belger Crane Yard Gallery at 2011 Tracy Ave.

The art goes on, and you can find more exhibits here .

If art isn’t your thing, a free comedy show also takes place from 7-9 p.m. at The Bird Comedy Theater on 103 W. 19th St.

After the exhibits and shows, walk around the Crossroads and enjoy foods and beverages from Grinders, Brewery Emperial, Parlor and many more local establishments.

WHEN TO SHOW UP

Events in the Crossroads start as early as 10 a.m. on Friday, and many events are happening on Saturday and Sunday as well. Here’s where you can see all the events , including what time they start.

WHERE TO PARK

Parking will likely be tight on a First Friday. People who show up early will have the best chance at on-street parking, according to the Crossroads website.

You can use public transit like the Kansas City Streetcar to avoid any parking nightmares. The 16th Street and the 19th Street stops will put you right in the heart of the Crossroads.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas City, MO newsLocal Kansas City, MO
A first look at Kansas City Fashion Week 2023
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the World
Kansas City, MO16 hours ago
‘Keeping the hope alive’: Dozens gather to canvass for missing Kansas City teen
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Albert Pujols' Kansas City-area home sold, moving sale begins Tuesday
Kansas City, KS22 hours ago
New Mediterranean restaurant popular in Johnson County. Here’s where more are opening
Wichita, KS3 hours ago
Piles of trash, illegal dumping return to vacant Kansas City shopping center
Kansas City, MO22 hours ago
Farewell, Coterie Theatre co-founder Judith Yeckel. You brought joy to Kansas City | Opinion
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
World's Window in Brookside announces it is closing its doors in March
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Kansas City's major plan to connect communities downtown
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
My go-to meal: Fried chicken gets a sweet & spicy crunch at this Kansas City restaurant
Kansas City, MO10 hours ago
Movies are more magic on the big screen. Can Kansas help the ailing movie theater biz? | Opinion
Lawrence, KS8 hours ago
Food Critics: Kansas City's best restaurants at the new airport and along the streetcar in 2023
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
City council opposes potential south KC landfill — that doesn’t mean the project is dead
Kansas City, MO9 hours ago
More customers lose hundreds to Kansas City-area hot tub repairman
Kansas City, MO17 hours ago
Massive new cancer center planned for KCK heralds region’s emergence as a life sciences powerhouse
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Kansas City gives ride-hailing transit another go with launch of RideKC Iris next week
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
MLB legend’s Leawood home being emptied in estate sale
Leawood, KS17 hours ago
Fried chicken, coffee, ramen. Kansas City restaurant update: What’s open, what’s closed
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Whataburger’s newest Overland Park location is drive-thru only, for now
Overland Park, KS1 day ago
Widow of man killed in Johnson County hate crime talks ahead of documentary premiere
Overland Park, KS22 hours ago
Jazz Scene, Community ‘Shocked’ from Death of Ronald McFadden
Kansas City, MO4 days ago
Outrage over proposed Kansas City landfill sets up showdown in Missouri Capitol
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Missing 59-year-old woman last seen walking near downtown Kansas City
Kansas City, MO1 hour ago
Port Fonda restaurant closed in KC’s Westport. Here’s what’s taking its place
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Musicians honor late Kansas City jazz legends Ida McBeth, Ronald McFadden
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
New KCI Airport terminal is only the starting point for Kansas City’s transit future | Opinion
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Why are outdoor sirens wailing? It’s annual statewide tornado drills in Kansas, Missouri
Kansas City, MO7 hours ago
Kansas City (MO) Fired Paramedic Caught on Video Hitting a Patient; Then the Union Stepped In
Kansas City, MO8 hours ago
One dead after motorcycle falls off Kansas City overpass
Kansas City, MO7 hours ago
How interior designers from Nell Hill’s showcase a Prairie Village couple’s collected pieces
Prairie Village, KS5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy