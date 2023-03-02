Open in App
Shelby County, TN
The Daily Memphian

Rape Crisis Center's expansion fosters mental and physical care

By Alicia Davidson,

4 days ago

The Shelby County Crime Victims and Rape Crisis Center celebrated a expansion Thursday, March 2, to increase trauma-informed services for sexual assault victims.

The approximately $100,000 expansion adds two full-time nurses, including a follow-up medical advocate nurse who will provide free and confidential trauma-informed medical care to complement the center's acute forensics exams.

A grant from the U.S. Department of Justice Sexual Assault Services Formula Grant Program provided funding for the expansion.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital also donated a new $1,000 exam table, which will accommodate a secondary exam room to improve and increase the care provided.

“This secondary exam room will allow us to simultaneously complete multiple services for our victims in a calm, safe space,” said Dr. Amanda Taylor, the center’s director of nursing services. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

“This secondary exam room will allow us to simultaneously complete multiple services for our victims in a calm, safe space,” said Dr. Amanda Taylor, the center’s director of nursing services and a board-certified adult nurse practitioner. “We can connect them with our current advocates and counselors, as well, to help promote more of the healing process.”

The expansion comes amid an extended timeframe for when sexual assault victims can receive a forensic exam. The CDC expanded the timeframe from 96 hours to 120 hours, or up to five days following the assault, according to CVRCC.

“A lot of our patients don’t have primary care providers that they see, so they can come back here and get those labs drawn for free,” Taylor said.

Victims of sexual violence are often faced with not only the trauma of the assault but also subsequent medical risks, said Jamie Russell-Bell, senior coordinator of clinical research operations and infectious diseases at St. Jude.

“It’s also the risk of HIV and STD exposure and even becoming infected,” Russell-Bell said. “We hope that this also will encourage even more of a partnership around post-exposure prophylaxis because we are happy to help in that nature.”

Shelby County Crime Victims and Rape Crisis Center’s Courtney Currie-Taylor (left) leads a facility tour during ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday, March 2, 2023. The center has offered services since the mid-1970s. (Mark Weber/The Daily Memphian)

Dr. Teresa Jones, executive director of CVRCC, hopes the increased services inspire survivors of sexual assault to seek out the mental, emotional and physical help they need.

“With the addition of follow-up medical care, we hope to empower survivors to prioritize their physical health and well-being after a traumatic experience,” Jones said.

The Shelby County Crime Victims and Rape Crisis Center has offered services since the mid-1970s and provides free confidential care to more than 800 victims of sexual assault each year.

The CVRCC provides free and confidential services 24/7. If you are a victim of sexual assault and need acute or follow-up care, please call the CVRCC at 901-222-4350.

