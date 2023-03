southdadenewsleader.com

Heartbreak for Men’s Basketball, Celebration for the Women By Canes Corner by Bo Healey, 5 days ago

By Canes Corner by Bo Healey, 5 days ago

It was the best of halves, it was the worst of halves. The Hurricane Men (23-6,14-5) took on the visiting Florida State Seminoles (9-20, 7-11) ...