Open in App
Norwalk, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk hires Mora as next football coach

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bb1v5_0l5omQg400

NORWALK — Keith Mora has built a career of taking challenges head on.

That will continue with his next coaching stop, as Mora was announced as the new varsity head football coach — pending Board of Education approval — at Norwalk High School on Thursday.

Mora has been the head coach at Danbury High School — a Division VII program that has fielded 8-man football teams for the past three seasons — since 2015. He has also been the school’s athletic director since the 2018-19 school year.

Not only does the 2007 Fostoria graduate have a big step up in school size, but he’s also taking over a Norwalk program that has gone 1-19 over the past two seasons.

“Not one thing I've done in my career hasn’t involved someone saying, ‘that is going to be a challenge,’” Mora said. “So for me, it's just another one of those challenges. I have coached with big roster and bigger programs before, and I’ve coached 11-man football more than twice as long as eight-man.

“So going back to 11-man football and having a big roster compared to a small one … these are all things I feel like my experience will allow me to jump in and hit the ground running.”

Mora noted the obvious differences will center around planning and time periods of things as a result of having more kids working through a practice or a drill.

“Those will take longer, and those are the types of things I’ve already started working through between myself and others,” he said.

Josh Schlotterer, the NHS Director of Student Activities, talked about what led the school to Mora.

“We had a great pool of candidates to choose from, and as we got the know Keith and talk to him, we loved his knowledge of the game," Schlotterer said. "But first and foremost, his leadership attributes, the excitement for the position — and the hunger he had to be a Norwalk Trucker, is what set him above the rest.

"He’s been a head coach for eight years, and we love that he has been an administrator and athletic director and understands that side of things. But his leadership qualities were what stood out more than anything."

After high school, Mora, 34, attended Wright State University, where he was involved in the National Club Football Association. Unlike most schools, WSU funded and sponsored the team.

Mora worked in various coaching positions along the defensive line, then as coordinator, and eventually associate and interim head coach of the WSU club team, which took on some NCAA Div. II-III as well as NAIA schools.

After an internship in strength and conditioning at the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2012, Mora finished his schooling at WSU — then went to Pittsburgh to become the director of football development for the NCFA to help build more teams throughout the U.S.

Admitting he hated not having a whistle and coaching, Mora didn’t last long in the role. He returned to UAB as a graduate assistant in November 2013, but when a coaching change took place the following February, all positions were up in air.

“I chose to leave at that time and come back to Ohio and reset myself,” Mora said.

That is when Mora landed on Beau Carmon’s staff at Port Clinton in 2014 as a linebackers and special teams coach. He was then hired at nearby Danbury prior to the 2015 season.

Before switching to 8-man football in 2020, Mora compiled a 15-35 record in five seasons with the Lakers. That included the greatest season in program history, when Danbury had a 7-4 record. The Lakers qualified for the Div. VII state playoffs as the No. 8 and final seed, which resulted in a loss to longtime state power McComb.

“It's an emotional thing when you've put in a lot of time at one place, because it makes it hard to leave,” Mora said. “It has been very difficult, but as I look at Norwalk, I see a town that kind of speaks to who I am as a person. I'm a kid from Fostoria, and we used to play Norwalk (in the Northern Ohio League).

“It's a city I'm familiar with and that I know has the ability to have very strong traditions in a sport like football, he added. “So when I ask myself where would I want to be if not at Danbury, it has to be a place that can embrace athletics, especially football. The father of modern football (Paul Brown) was born in Norwalk, Ohio. This is a place that drew me in for those reasons.”

As for his first message to his new team on Thursday, Mora said he kept it simple, and focused on the reason every kid goes out for football.

“I want football to be fun,” he said. “Why are you doing something like this where you invest so much time if you're not going to have fun? So first and foremost, I want them to have fun. Winning is fun.

"We're always going to be geared toward finding ways to win games and all of that," Mora added. "But the first thing I think they will see is I'm a high-energy person. I'm someone who gets excited about positivity. They are going to see someone who will come in and talk about having fun and changing the culture in the way we go about doing things.”

Mora said the team motto will center around work, team, and will.

“We are going to be a team of workers,” he said. “The amount of work we have to put in is greater, because right now we're at the bottom of the league, not the top. We have to be workers who come in every day with a growth mindset.

“As a team, we have to be together at work. We have to be all together, all the time, working as a family and really build. ‘We will’, to me, means we will persevere. We will work for everything and will come out better at the end of the day.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Toledo Upsets No.22 Northwestern, 5-2
Evanston, IL1 day ago
St. Edward has 6 champs, 12 finalists at Division I Perrysburg district tourney, qualifies all 14 wrestlers to state
Perrysburg, OH2 days ago
Maumee pediatrician Gary Gladieux's license permanently revoked
Maumee, OH15 hours ago
This city was the No. 1 destination for Clevelanders who left Ohio in 2022, report shows
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Bobby Bradley & Yu Chang? They were in the 2022 Guardians starting lineup? – Terry Pluto Scribbles
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Watch: Man wins car giveaway at Cleveland Auto Show
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Cheryl L. Colopy vs Patrick James Colopy
Mount Vernon, OH3 days ago
4 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland Area
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Local community named ‘best coastal small town’ in US
Sandusky, OH3 days ago
Former Cleveland police chief now chief in this city
Richmond Heights, OH4 days ago
Student accuses TPS substitute of inappropriate conduct
Toledo, OH3 days ago
Energy Harbor, former FirstEnergy subsidiary tainted by scandal, sold to Texas-based company
Akron, OH1 day ago
Cleveland's REI Workers Vote 'Overwhelmingly' To Unionize
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
REI Workers Form Union At Ohio Store
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
VERIFY: Did McLaren really lose money since taking over St. Luke's
Maumee, OH2 days ago
Slavic Village residents concerned, feel unsafe about a home in their community
Cleveland, OH4 days ago
Programming note: ‘Wheel of Fortune’ to air March 3 at later time
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
Toledo police arrest 3 adults, 2 juveniles after 'large fight' outside school
Toledo, OH3 days ago
Will we get snow in March? What to expect
Cleveland, OH4 days ago
This Is Ohio's Best Italian Restaurant
Cleveland, OH5 days ago
Cleveland Heights to pay $4M to Christopher Miller, wrongfully imprisoned 16 years on rape charge
Cleveland Heights, OH3 days ago
Duo of suspected porch pirates wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
East Cleveland woman arrested Sunday for carjacking in Garfield Heights, police say
Garfield Heights, OH21 hours ago
What's expected for Friday? | WTOL 11 Weather
Toledo, OH6 days ago
Lorain man missing 3 days, police say
Lorain, OH5 days ago
Cleveland Clinic ranked No. 2 hospital in the world by Newsweek
Cleveland, OH5 days ago
Young father murdered in Akron
Akron, OH8 days ago
Famous food chain opens another new location in Ohio
Cleveland, OH8 days ago
One person killed in fatal crash on I-475 at Talmadge Thursday
Toledo, OH4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy