Sheryl Lee Ralph Was Striking On ‘The Late Late Show’ In A Sergio Hudson Look Styled By Her Daughter

Sheryl Lee Ralph and all her glory appeared on The Late Late Show looking stunning in a Sergio Hudson dress styled by her daughter Ivy Coco.

The Look

Sheryl Lee Ralph is fashionably basking in the success of her television show Abbott Elementary . The Emmy award-winning actress has been making her Hollywood rounds during this award season, looking marvelous. Ralph stopped by The Late Late Show last night donning a sprightly strapless dress by Black fashion designer Sergio Hudson . Her spiffy look was on point and courtesy of her style-savvy daughter, Ivy Coco. The dress featured pockets and large gold buttons that cascaded down the front of the frock.

Ralph’s outfit was complete with JLANI jewels, gold drop earrings, and gold strappy sandals. The original Dreamgirl actress exposed her gorgeous face by pulling her hair back into a long, braided ponytail.

Ralph’s daughter Ivy Coco does a superb job dressing her mother. Most of Ralph’s award-season looks are compliments of Coco. Her gold Critics Choice Award ensemble and Golden Globe Awards outfit are just a few pieces she has put together for the star. Ralph is blessed to work with her daughter in this capacity. She stated on the red carpet of the Golden Globe Awards that Coco knows what looks good on her. “I said, ‘You get my style, Coco.’ I said, ‘You get me, you get the style, and let’s do this,’” beamed Ralph.

