Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun Were ‘Estranged for Months’ Before Split, Didn’t Connect on a ‘Deeper Level’

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun. Matt Baron/BEImages/Shutterstock

Missing the flames! Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun privately called it quits long before their split made headlines, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly .

“They got to know each other on a deeper level and found out it didn’t work out, and they quietly ended things,” the insider explains, noting that the pair were “estranged for months” before Us confirmed their breakup in February.

Speculation that the twosome had pulled the plug on their romance first sparked last month after the “Complicated” singer, 38, was seen out to dinner with Tyga in Los Angeles. However, a source told Us at the time that the duo are “genuinely friends and nothing more” and there was “no third party involved” in the “I’m With You” songstress’ breakup from the 33-year-old “1970s” artist.

While the insider added that Lavigne and the “My Hippy” crooner were “on and off” for months before calling it quits for good, Mod Sun’s rep alleged to Us that the musicians "were together and engaged as of 3 days ago when Mod left for tour so if anything has changed that’s news to him.”

The Minnesota native — who proposed to Lavigne in March 2022 — later took to social media to seemingly address the split. "In 1 week my entire life completely changed," he captioned an Instagram post on Tuesday, February 28. "I just know there's a plan for it all. I'll keep my head up + always listen my heart, even when it feels broken."

He added: "Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage."

Us confirmed in December 2020 that Lavigne and the “Karma” artist were “seeing each other” after the pair formed a connection through music. Mod Sun later revealed that he was introduced to the Canada native through their mutual friend Machine Gun Kelly .

“We linked up through just talking about music,” the drummer told Metro in February 2021, noting how starstruck he was when Lavigne showed interest in his work . “It’s hard to even say because it’s f–king Avril Lavigne, but she was like, ‘I really like your song, I really like your music,’ and she was like, ‘Send me some other stuff that you’re working on.’”

While the “Bones” crooner admitted he was initially nervous to work with Lavigne, the "Sk8ter Boi" singer ended up being his only collaborator on his January 2021 album, Internet Killed the Rockstar , lending her vocals to his song “Flames.”

Following their time in the studio together, Mod Sun got the Grammy nominee's name tattooed on his neck. They were spotted on multiple double dates with Kelly, 32, and fiancée Megan Fox , who got engaged in January 2022.

Lavigne, for her part, was hesitant to jump into something serious with Mod Sun due to her rocky romantic past. She was previously married to Sum 41 frontman Deryk Whibley from 2006 to 2010. In 2013, she tied the knot with Chad Kroeger , but they split two years later. (Mod Sun, for his part, dated Bella Thorne from 2017 to 2019.)

“I feel like I’ve had the wind knocked out of me over and over. I’m f–king sick of it. I need to take care of me right now.’ So I bought a house, and I wasn’t waiting for a guy to start a future with. I was like, ‘I’m doing this for me now. I’m the only person, I’m the only one I can rely on,’” she told Nylon in December 2021, noting that she originally put in the “most” effort to not act on her feelings for the "Stay Away" rocker.

While Lavigne may be hesitant to jump back into the dating pool following her split from the “Happy as F—K” artist, she’s seemingly enjoying her newfound single status with pal Tyga. The duo were spotted together again while arriving at a party held by Leonardo DiCaprio in Paris on Wednesday, March 1, according to photos obtained by TMZ .