East Lansing, MI
Clayton News Daily

3 MSU students killed in shooting to receive degrees from university

By Anna Liz Nichols, The Detroit News,

5 days ago
The three Michigan State University students who were killed in the mass shooting on campus will receive posthumous degrees, university officials said Thursday. The families...
