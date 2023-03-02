Open in App
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Robert Whittaker questions Darren Till's UFC release: 'I can't see them just cutting him due to performance'

By Farah Hannoun,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10mEtQ_0l5oGyzS00

Robert Whittaker doesn’t think Darren Till’s UFC release was due to his recent skid.

The news of Till’s (18-5 MMA, 6-5-1 UFC) departure took many by surprise, but the Liverpool native revealed he’s the one who requested his release.

Whittaker (24-6 MMA, 15-4 UFC), who holds a win over Till, reacted to the news. He said even though Till has lost five of his past six, he had good moments in those fights and remains a big name.

“It’s surprising, to be honest,” Whittaker told FOX Sports Australia. “I would have to believe that it’s not purely because of his last few losses. I think there’s something more to it as in he’s going through something mentally or injuries or something like that. I think there’s discussions between them and they came to the agreement that they were going to release him.

“I can’t see them just cutting him due to performance. Granted, he’s lost five of his last six, but he looks good when he looks good. He’s still a big name, especially in that U.K. market. He’s a big name. People love the way he holds himself. He’s a funny dude, quite charismatic. Yeah, I can’t seem them doing that because of (his losses).”

Till’s setbacks came to the likes of Tyron Woodley, Jorge Masvidal, Derek Brunson and Whittaker. Till dropped Whittaker early in their UFC on ESPN 14 fight before the former champion rallied to outpoint him. In his most recent octagon appearance, Till was submitted by Dricus Du Plessis in a Fight of the Night effort this past December at UFC 282.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Henry Cejudo: No more excuses, Jon Jones 'greatest mixed martial artist of all time' after UFC 285
Las Vegas, NV7 hours ago
Ricardo Ramos: Takedowns and jiu-jitsu my 'No. 1 strategy' against Austin Lingo at UFC Fight Night 221
Las Vegas, NV6 hours ago
Ja Morant Contract: Grizzlies Star Just Cost Himself $39.2 Million
Memphis, TN2 days ago
San Francisco 49ers considering former NFL MVP at QB in 2023
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Viktor Hovland's caddie rushes to PGA Tour Superstore for replacement 3-wood before 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational final round
Orlando, FL2 days ago
What Hubert Davis said after UNC’s loss to Duke
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Here's why the Chiefs decided against using the franchise tag on LT Orlando Brown Jr.
Kansas City, MO1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy