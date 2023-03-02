Revolve's 20th Anniversary Sale Has Every Single Wedding Guest Dress You've Had Your Eye On

Wedding season is nearly here, and that means one thing: you (probably) need a new dress to wear for all of the celebrations that are no doubt flooding your calendar. Whether you're toasting your best friend from childhood, an old friend from college, or a member of your family, you'll want to look your very best in all of those professional photos. Luckily, the internet's favorite occasion-wear destination, Revolve, is running its massive 20th Anniversary Sale today, March 2, and everything is 20% off to celebrate.

Yes, you’re reading that correctly— everything is on sale on Revolve right now when you apply the discount code “HAPPY20” at checkout . As someone who literally shops for a living, I could not be happier for the massive sale—but as someone who has a few weddings and wedding-adjacent occasions coming up this year, I’m a little stressed. Thanks to opaque dress codes and, well, the fact that I don’t have an endless shopping budget, finding the very best wedding guest dress for the spring and summer seasons can get complicated—and fast .

To make sense of it all for myself (and for you, obviously) I took the time to find the very best spring dresses in Revolve’s sale—read: I literally scrolled through nearly 12,000 dresses so you don’t have to—and deciphered a few of the most common wedding dress codes below. Ahead, shop a cocktail dress that Carrie Bradshaw actually wore that’s on sale for less than $200, plus drool-worthy gowns that I wish I could wear. Please wear one of these for me, I’m begging you.

Casual Dresses

These are the dresses you wear to your friend's quaint backyard wedding, that beachy summertime bash, or a daytime wedding occasion, like a bridal shower or bachelorette party. Think: floral prints, easy silhouettes, and lightweight fabrics.

Bobi Black Flutter Sleeve Maxi Dress (was $180)

I love this very specific shade of orange because it looks even better as you tan throughout the summer. The blousy, loose silhouette is great comfort-wise, while the slit on the leg shows a bit of skin.

Michael Costello X REVOLVE Justin Gown (was $238)

Digital lavender is one of 2023's most in-demand shades and it's perfect for a wedding! Show off your fashion know-how by styling this pretty chiffon midi dress from Michael Costello.

LPA Coco Dress (was $188)

Knit dresses like this one from LPA are great if you're looking for a wedding guest dress than can also be styled for the office. The baby blue hue is undeniably great for the spring weather, but the heavier fabric means that you'll keep warm if you're attending an outdoor event.

Free People One I Love Dress (was $128)

How pretty is this floral high-low dress from Free People? Going for just $102 in the sale, this number could be easily styled for everyday with a pair of knee high boots as the weather transitions from winter to spring.

Cocktail Dresses

The next step up from causal wedding—and probably the most common dress code nowadays—is the cocktail dress code. You can play around a bit with silhouette, color, shape, and length, but I generally opt for knee-length, tea-length, or midi-length options here.

ASTR The Label Gaia Dress (was $98)

Sick of wearing warm tones? Try this mid-toned blue slip dress from ASTR The Label. Not only is it the perfect throw-on cocktail dress, but it's priced perfectly at just $78 in the sale.

Norma Kamali Diana Gown (was $215)

This is the dress that Carrie Bradshaw wore in And Just Like That. Need I say more? Norma Kamali's iconic dresses are known for their comfort and ease, so prepare to dance the night away in this frock.

Amanda Uprichard x REVOVLE Samba Gown (was $321)

You can't go wrong with a little black midi dress for a wedding, right? This drapey style from formalwear favorite Amanda Uprichard is a little sexy thanks to the slit on the side but also classy-feeling thanks to the high neckline—and you can snag it for less than $300.

Lovers and Friends Nami Maxi Dress (was $178)

Green is one of my favorite colors to wear because it looks good on almost everyone. This brighter, Kelly-green option from Lovers and Friends is great because it's going for $142 right now in the sale and can be styled with all different colors of accessories and shoes.

Formal and Black Tie Dresses

Formalwear may also be called black tie-optional on some wedding invitations, and many of the same rules apply. Look for floor-length dresses, a fancier cocktail dress, or a glitzy jumpsuit. Black tie weddings require a floor-length gown that doesn't show the ankles.

Katie May Damn Gina Dress (was $295)

Make a statement in this pink gown from Katie May. The slip-dress style is reminiscent of the '90s (which I love), while the punchy pink color is very much trending for 2023. It's on sale for less than $250 right now to boot.

Nookie The Hustle Maxi Dress (was $239)

Sometimes you just need a really classic (and sexy!) black dress in your wardrobe. This one from cult-favorite brand Nooke is timeless, easy to just throw on, and is supremely comfortable. Plus, you can shop it for less than $200 in the sale right now.

NBD Evan Gown (was $238)

Baby blue is a classic spring pastel shade. This one-shoulder slinky number from one of Revolve's most popular brands, NBD, is on sale for less than $200 in the sale right now. Style it with silver shoes and matching silver jewelry .

Show Me Your Mumu Jodie Dress (was $198)

Pretty in baby pink, this ruched one-shoulder dress is perfect for a Saturday night affair. This shade is also so timeless, so you can wear it throughout the spring and summer seasons for years to come. Shop it now for just over $150 in the sale.