Greenville
Change location
See more from this location?
Greenville, SC
Commercial Dispatch
No. 13 seed Texas A&M upsets No. 5 seed Mississippi State at SEC tournament
By Michael Katz/Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal,5 days ago
By Michael Katz/Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal,5 days ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. — First-year Mississippi State head coach Sam Purcell still firmly believes his team is NCAA tournament worthy. But that doesn’t make Thursday feel...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0