Open in App
Greenville, SC
See more from this location?
Commercial Dispatch

No. 13 seed Texas A&M upsets No. 5 seed Mississippi State at SEC tournament

By Michael Katz/Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal,

5 days ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. — First-year Mississippi State head coach Sam Purcell still firmly believes his team is NCAA tournament worthy. But that doesn’t make Thursday feel...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bats come alive in middle innings as Mississippi State baseball blows out Valparaiso
Mississippi State, MS8 hours ago
Ole Miss’s Angel Baker and Mississippi State’s Tolu Smith receive Gillom and Howell Trophies
Oxford, MS15 hours ago
Bulldogs salvage final game at Frisco College Baseball Classic over Cal
Starkville, MS2 days ago
CCA’s Yeates named MAIS 2A Player of the Year
Steens, MS23 hours ago
Prep capsules: Columbus baseball dominates Kemper County in run-rule victory
Columbus, MS1 day ago
Archaeological discoveries near Starkville, Demopolis uncover crossroads between Native, European peoples
Starkville, MS20 hours ago
Jason Barfield
Columbus, MS8 hours ago
Letter: Appreciates community support of boxing event
Columbus, MS14 hours ago
Letter: Comments on recent columns
Columbus, MS14 hours ago
Joint drug task force up in smoke in 90 days
Columbus, MS20 hours ago
Letter: Concerned about apparent dismissal of the law
Columbus, MS14 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy