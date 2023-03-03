Open in App
The Associated Press

Thursday's Scores

5 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

WHSAA Regional=

Quarterfinal=

Class 4A East=

Casper Natrona 52, Cheyenne Central 45

Cheyenne East 42, Campbell County 41

Laramie 55, Sheridan 41

Thunder Basin 67, Cheyenne South 25

Class 4A West=

Evanston 58, Cody 54, OT

Riverton 61, Green River 45

Rock Springs 73, Jackson Hole 53

Star Valley 57, Casper Kelly Walsh 46

Class 3A East=

Buffalo 54, Rawlins 42

Douglas 64, Newcastle 14

Torrington 61, Moorcroft 34

Wheatland 38, Glenrock 34

Class 3A West=

Lovell 49, Lander 41

Lyman 73, Thermopolis 51

Powell 66, Pinedale 57

Worland 45, Mountain View 27

WHSAA State Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Class 2A=

Big Horn 50, Greybull 35

Pine Bluffs 70, Kemmerer 48

Tongue River 83, Shoshoni 54

Wind River 74, Wright 68

Class 1A=

Burlington 47, Southeast 39

Cokeville 61, Kaycee 28

Saratoga 71, Hulett 35

Upton 59, Farson-Eden 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

