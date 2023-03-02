Open in App
Calumet City, IL
See more from this location?
ABC 7 Chicago

Immigrant files lawsuit claiming Will County Sheriff's Office violated Illinois sanctuary laws

6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QZd5b_0l5nT01D00

A man has filed a civil rights lawsuit, accusing the Will County Sheriff's Office and a deputy of violating Illinois sanctuary laws by keeping an immigrant behind bars for two months without justification.

Attorneys for Norberto Navarro say deputies locked him up to pressure him to testify in a trial about a deadly crash.

A rally was held Thursday on behalf of Navarro, who now has his freedom back but also wants justice.

"Today, our message is clear: An attack on one is an attack on all," said Linda Brito, with Centro de Trabajadores Unidos.

The Calumet City man filed a lawsuit Thursday after claiming that he was held for more than two months by suburban authorities. He is accusing the Will County Sheriff's Office, along with a sheriff's deputy and an officer there, of unlawfully detaining him.

The 20-page federal civil lawsuit claims that the Will County officials violated the Illinois Trust Act and the Illinois Way Forward Act, a state sanctuary law that prohibits local government entities from entering into agreements with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Navarro has a green card and has been a legal permanent resident since entering the United States in 1999 at 8 years old.

"It's not enough to simply (make) a law and then forget about it. We must enforce this act," said Ubaldo Aguilar, with Centro de Trabajadores Unidos.

Supporters say Navarro had agreed to testify as a witness in the trial in the 2017 fatal crash near Beecher, Illinois that killed a pregnant woman and her three young sons.

Navarro's lawyer confirms he had been detained, and had been placed in deportation proceedings in 2021 after a drug-related criminal conviction in Texas.

On Jan. 20, he was transferred from ICE custody to Illinois in order to take the stand.

"It used a state law intended for witnesses who refused to testify to circumvent Illinois' sanctuary laws," said Navarro's attorney, Nicole Hallett.

The Will County State's Attorney's Office did not immediate respond to requests for comment.

Navarro was released a day after he testified at the Beecher trial and was able to go home.

Through a translator, his mother said her son's been traumatized by the ordeal.

"They had him shower in cold water, and would not feed him," said Navarro's mother, Aida Navarro.

Navarro is seeking an unspecified amount of monetary damages and wants a jury trial.

ABC7 Chicago has reached out to the Will County State's Attorney's Office, who responded by saying it will not comment on pending litigation.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Illinois State newsLocal Illinois State
Former Ald. Ed Vrdolyak to complete sentence for tax evasion on Thursday
Chicago, IL6 hours ago
Bolingbrook manufacturing plant accused of using child labor: 'Unacceptable'
Bolingbrook, IL2 days ago
Gallows humor? Accused cop killers say some email between police bosses raises red flags.
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Family of immigrant who died in Chicago-area shelter files lawsuit
Chicago, IL14 hours ago
2 former Cook County prosecutors indicted in connection to decades-old wrongful conviction case
Chicago, IL3 hours ago
Judge denies convicted terrorist's plea for compassionate release from Chicago prison
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Suburban woman charged with murdering infant son has fled the state, police claim
Justice, IL12 hours ago
Former Cook County Land Bank Authority worker pleads guilty to property scam
Woodridge, IL10 hours ago
DuPage County inmate charged with lacing heroin in drug-induced death of detainee
Maywood, IL1 day ago
Under pressure from city’s watchdog, CPD reopens probe of cop who wore extremist symbol during racial justice protest
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Visitation held for fallen Chicago Police Officer Andres Vasquez Lasso
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
Lawsuit: Chicago illegally towing, seizing, selling off vehicles over other people's unpaid ticket debt
Chicago, IL1 day ago
CPD graduation takes place just days after Chicago police officer killed
Chicago, IL1 day ago
2 killed in fiery head-on crash in Will County, Illinois State Police say
Wilmington, NC1 day ago
FBI release pics of suspects wanted for armored car robbery in Orland Park
Orland Park, IL1 day ago
Felony charges for Career criminal, arrested on multiple burglary charges in Crete
Crete, IL13 hours ago
Illinois Residents May Lose Their Healthcare
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Remains found in Will County landfill positively identified as missing Aurora woman
Aurora, IL2 days ago
Human remains identified as Aurora woman missing since 1984
Aurora, IL2 days ago
Federal authorities charge 2 with armed robberies of Chicago convenience stores
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Missing Ottawa Resident found deceased after vehicle discovered abandoned
Ottawa, IL2 days ago
Kankakee Woman Charged with Starting Fire That Killed Husband
Kankakee, IL1 day ago
Paroled identity thief arrested again, operating as a fake Uber driver in River North
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Walmart manager in Joliet charged after allegedly stealing $135K
Joliet, IL1 day ago
Two Suburban Chicago Residents Charged With $742,000 COVID-Relief Fraud
Chicago, IL5 days ago
Aurora Man Sentenced To 7 Years For DUI That Seriously Injured Passenger
Aurora, IL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy