Rutgers P Adam Korsak excited by former teammate Isiah Pacheco's NFL success

Rutgers punter Adam Korsak is arguably the greatest punter in school history, setting multiple records in his five years in Piscataway, New Jersey. The Australian native was honored with the 2022 Ray Guy Award, given to the nation’s top collegiate punter.

Chiefs Wire’s Ed Easton Jr. spoke with Korsak about his respect for former Rutgers teammate Isiah Pacheco. He also discussed adjusting to the NFL style of punting.

“So excited for Isiah. He is such a tremendous person,” said Korsak. “We enrolled together in January 2018. And seeing him progress as a player and as a person off the field was great. You know, (he’s) such a great dude. So excited for him, and he deserves it. Yeah, I saw him at the basketball game the other night at Rutgers, and always great to catch up with him. So yeah, you know, it gives us inspiration. And again, he’s just such a tremendous person.”

A native of Melbourne, Australia, Korsak is one of many Australian-style punters who have worked their way to the NFL. Since 2020, Korsak has served as a captain of the Scarlet Knights, which is a rare accomplishment for a punter. He shared the captain role with Pacheco during his tenure.

“Yeah, so obviously, I bring that Australian skill set, and I’ve got to try to showcase what I can do with the American foundational stuff this Friday, and (I’m) very excited to do that,” said Korsak. “It’s something I’ve done for a long time. I just haven’t been able to show it from what we’ve done in our scheme, but now if you look in the NFL, the Australians that are utilized in the NFL do a good mix of both, and you know, I think I think it can be very effective. Again, I’m excited to show it, work with some teams over the next couple of months before the draft, and get some exposure.”