Open in App
Orlando, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Paolo Banchero, Walker Kessler named NBA rookies of the month for February

By Cody Taylor,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4edk1z_0l5nKFZI00
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero and Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler were named the NBA Eastern and Western Conference rookies of the month for games played in February, the league announced on Thursday.

Banchero won the award for the third straight month after averaging 16.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 11 games. He joined Shaquille O’Neal as the only two rookies in team history to win the award in three consecutive months.

Kessler became the fifth Jazz rookie to win after averaging 10.6 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.2 blocks and one assist on 68.9% shooting from the field in 11 games. He was the only rookie to average a double-double in the month and was second among all players in blocked shots.

Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin and Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey were also nominated for the award in the Eastern Conference. In the West: Jabari Smith Jr. (Houston), Keegan Murray (Sacramento), Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City), Tari Eason (Houston) and Malaki Branham (San Antonio) were nominated.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
LeBron James is absolutely wrong if he thinks Bronny is better than anyone in the NBA
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
Bill Simmons: People around NBA think James Harden is bound for Houston
Houston, TX1 day ago
On this day: Kevin Garnett scores 20,000th point; John Havlicek gets 43; Don Barksdale passes
Boston, MA2 hours ago
Suzanne Crough: The Sad, Tragic Death of "The Partridge Family" Star
Laughlin, NV3 days ago
Viktor Hovland's caddie rushes to PGA Tour Superstore for replacement 3-wood before 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational final round
Orlando, FL2 days ago
What Hubert Davis said after UNC’s loss to Duke
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Sean Payton is trying to inspire the Broncos by parking an old, mirrorless car at Denver facilities
Denver, CO1 day ago
Here's why the Chiefs decided against using the franchise tag on LT Orlando Brown Jr.
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
SEC expansion: Sports Illustrated predicts Auburn Football's permanent rivals
Auburn, AL2 days ago
NFL players don't understand why Lamar Jackson's market has reportedly dried up
Baltimore, MD11 hours ago
Re-drafting Steelers picks in new 7-round NFL mock draft sim
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Could Aaron Rodgers become a Minnesota Viking?
Minneapolis, MN15 hours ago
According to CBS Sports’ writer Dennis Dodd, Aggies Head coach Jimbo Fisher is one of three coaches “coaching for their job” in 2023
College Station, TX1 day ago
Around the North: Lamar Jackson becomes available and suddenly nobody wants him
Cleveland, OH12 hours ago
Jabari Smith Jr. builds shooting momentum as Nets blast Rockets
Houston, TX7 hours ago
Does the East belong to the Milwaukee Bucks or the Boston Celtics?
Boston, MA3 hours ago
Joe Lunardi’s bracket ahead of the SEC Tournament sends a message to Texas AM
College Station, TX31 minutes ago
Report: Titans are not shopping Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN18 hours ago
Prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Player grades: Mikal Bridges drops 30 as Nets beat Rockets 118-96
Houston, TX7 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy