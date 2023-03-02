Paolo Banchero, Walker Kessler named NBA rookies of the month for February

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero and Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler were named the NBA Eastern and Western Conference rookies of the month for games played in February, the league announced on Thursday.

Banchero won the award for the third straight month after averaging 16.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 11 games. He joined Shaquille O’Neal as the only two rookies in team history to win the award in three consecutive months.

Kessler became the fifth Jazz rookie to win after averaging 10.6 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.2 blocks and one assist on 68.9% shooting from the field in 11 games. He was the only rookie to average a double-double in the month and was second among all players in blocked shots.

Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin and Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey were also nominated for the award in the Eastern Conference. In the West: Jabari Smith Jr. (Houston), Keegan Murray (Sacramento), Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City), Tari Eason (Houston) and Malaki Branham (San Antonio) were nominated.