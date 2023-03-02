Boil water advisory lifted in Hoboken

HOBOKEN, N.J. -- The boil water advisory has been lifted in Hoboken following a water main break that left thousands of residents without service for at least 36 hours .
Officials say water quality testing shows it is safe to use without boiling.
Residents are encouraged to follow the following measures:
- Run your water faucets for 3-5 minutes to flush your service connection and interior plumbing with water from the service main.
- Empty and clean your automatic ice makers and water chillers.
- Drain and refill your hot water heater if the temperature is set below 113 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Service connections with a water softener/cartridge filters should be run through a regeneration cycle or other procedures recommended by the manufacturer.
- Water reservoirs in tall buildings should be drained and refilled (as applicable).
Officials add that Veolia continues to flush fire hydrants to stabilize pressure within the water system.
