Boil water advisory lifted in Hoboken 00:26

HOBOKEN, N.J. -- The boil water advisory has been lifted in Hoboken following a water main break that left thousands of residents without service for at least 36 hours .

Officials say water quality testing shows it is safe to use without boiling.

Residents are encouraged to follow the following measures:

Run your water faucets for 3-5 minutes to flush your service connection and interior plumbing with water from the service main.

Empty and clean your automatic ice makers and water chillers.

Drain and refill your hot water heater if the temperature is set below 113 degrees Fahrenheit.

Service connections with a water softener/cartridge filters should be run through a regeneration cycle or other procedures recommended by the manufacturer.

Water reservoirs in tall buildings should be drained and refilled (as applicable).

Officials add that Veolia continues to flush fire hydrants to stabilize pressure within the water system.