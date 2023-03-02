Open in App
WTAJ

Rubio reintroduces affordable housing bills to tackle housing issues

By Sarah Polus,

5 days ago

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on Thursday introduced a slew of bills intended to improve affordable housing.

The seven bills are aimed at keeping low-income housing tenants safe, holding property owners accountable and increasing the affordable housing stock, according to a release .

“I have seen firsthand the disgusting and inhumane conditions that some affordable housing residents are forced to endure due to HUD’s neglect and property mismanagement,” Rubio said of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

He added, “No one should have to live in fear for their health and safety. I will continue to do everything in my power to ensure decent, safe, and sanitary housing conditions for Florida’s families.”

Among the seven bills Rubio reintroduced is the Keep Children and Families Safe from Lead Hazards Act, first introduced in September 2021, which would direct HUD to identify and remediate exposure to lead hazards in Section 8 housing programs. Rep. John Rutherford (R-Fla.) is set to introduce companion legislation in the House.

Rubio has pushed other housing bills in the past, including the Homes for Every Local Protector, Educator, and Responder (HELPER) Act , which aimed to improve housing affordability for first responders and educators.

“We’ve got people in some cases living two counties away from the communities they serve because of the cost of housing,” Rubio said .

