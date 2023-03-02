103-Year-Old Statue Stolen From Seattle Fraternity House Comes Home

Photo: Seattle Police Department

A 103-year-old solid bronze statue that was stolen from a fraternity house near the University of Washington has been returned, according to Seattle Police on Wednesday (March 1) .

Officers said the statue was stolen after the burglar broke into the fraternity house, located in the 2100 block of Northeast 47th Street, while it was under construction in September 2020.

The solid bronze statue was cast in 1920 and dedicated to fraternity members who died while fighting in World War I, officials said. While it's valued at $50,000, fraternity members said it's priceless due to its emotional origins.

After being missing for nearly three years, a Seattle police detective got a tip that lead them to the statue's location: a residence in Auburn. The century-old statue returned to the hands of current and old fraternity members.

"Police have not located a suspect in this case, and fraternity members are not interested in pursuing a criminal investigation at this time," according to authorities.

