Happy Holi-day! Hundreds of Indians gather to throw coloured powder at each other

Incredible pictures show crowds gathering amid a rainbow sea of colour for the Hindu festival of Holi in India .

The two-day festival celebrates spring, colour and love, marking the end of winter and the arrival of spring.

This year it will take place on March 7 and 8 - but extensive preparations and celebrations are already underway.

Stunning images captured the moment hundreds of people threw powdered paint at a temple in the Nandgaon village in Uttar Pradesh, India, creating a vision of yellows, pinks and blues.

Holi explores the love of god Radna Krishna and the triumph of good over evil - as seen in the victory of god Vishnu as Narasimha Narayana over Hiranyakashipu.

The evening before, a bonfire - the Holika Duhan - is lit to symbolise the victory of good over evil as people sing and dance around the flames.

The fire represents the legend of the defeat of two demon siblings Holika - thought to have inspired the name Holi - and Hiranyakashipu.

The day of Holi the next morning will often see everyone embrace colour in any way they can.

Partakers will throw coloured paint at each other and anything in sight.

Traditionally this includes using colour powder - often perfumed, called gulal - as well as water guns and water balloons.

The striking yellow colour is often made by using the spice turmeric. The result is an iconic image of a bright and unique celebration.

The rest of the festival is spent with loved ones, eating and drinking and enjoying music.

The weeks and days prior are spent working hard to prepare the large quantities of paint needed, to gather the fuel for the bonfire and to prepare the Holi delicacies.

The gulal needs to be dried and workers will stack logs, often made of cow dung, in preparation for the ritual.