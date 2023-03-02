Open in App
Doylestown, PA
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Doylestown Library Receives $540,000 State Grant for Facility Work

By Ed Doyle,

5 days ago

DOYLESTOWN, PA—The Doylestown branch of the Bucks County Free Library has received a $539,660 grant to go to improvements of physical facilities.

Grants from Pennsylvania’s Keystone Grants for Public Library Facilities program typically pay up to half of eligible costs in planning, acquisition, construction and rehabilitation of libraries’ physical facilities. Projects can include ADA upgrades, roof improvements, replacement windows, energy efficient upgrades to HVAC systems, facility expansion, and new construction.

The grant Doylestown received was part of $4.1 million in funding given to 21 libraries in 15 counties.

The Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund was established by the General Assembly in 1993. Money for the program is funded from a portion of the state’s realty transfer tax.

In a statement, State Rep. Tim Brennan, whose district includes Doylestown Borough, congratulated the library. He said that grants to keep libraries running are important now more than ever.

“Libraries are one of the cornerstones of our democracy,” Brennan said. “With school libraries under censorship pressure in the region, our local libraries take on even greater importance as resources for historical knowledge and accurate information.”

Want more news like this delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our daily and weekly e-mail newsletters online.


Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pennsylvania State newsLocal Pennsylvania State
Residents, Rutgers Students Unite to Oppose Gibbstown LNG Project
Camden, NJ9 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
East Brunswick Public Library: Mayor Cohen Clears the Air About Unfounded Asbestos Concerns
East Brunswick, NJ16 hours ago
Environmental Consultant Speaks to Town Council About Waste Collection Options
West Orange, NJ6 hours ago
Asbury Park Housing Authority to use HUD funding to complete property improvements
Asbury Park, NJ13 hours ago
Red Bank Council Agenda - “Additional Funds for Borough Operations” Up for Resolution
Red Bank, NJ17 hours ago
Paper Shred and Electronics Recycling Event Announced by Montville Township
Montville, NJ1 day ago
Scotch Plains Contracts with Grand Sanitation Inc. for Curbside Recycling Pickup
Scotch Plains, NJ15 hours ago
Engineer Presents Traffic Counts in Hearings for 266 Rental Apts. and Townhouses by 287
Montville, NJ14 hours ago
Bayonne to Seek $1 Million Grant to Protect Firefighters
Bayonne, NJ19 hours ago
Volunteer to Become an Auxiliary Police Officer in Plainfield
Plainfield, NJ12 hours ago
Edison Heating and Cooling: The Benefits of Routine Maintenance
Edison, NJ21 hours ago
Morristown Police Welcomes A Fifth New Officer to Their Ranks
Morristown, NJ14 hours ago
Book Drive Drop Off at Madison Area YMCA
Madison, NJ14 hours ago
Madison Planning Board to Hold Meeting Tonight; March 7
Madison, NJ20 hours ago
Voice Your Opinion About Downtown Camden Development
Camden, NJ14 hours ago
Mayor Proclaims March 2023 as 'Read Across America' Month in South Plainfield
South Plainfield, NJ19 hours ago
Abraham Lincoln School 14 Celebrates Read Across America
Elizabeth, NJ14 hours ago
Looking for Volunteers, Denville Fire Department Hits Social Media
Denville, NJ1 day ago
School Bus Sideswipes Vehicle in Berkeley Heights Tuesday Morning
Berkeley Heights, NJ23 hours ago
Food Distribution for Any Morristown Resident in Need; March 9 and 10
Morristown, NJ22 hours ago
Phillipsburg Police seek public's help in IRCO investigation
Phillipsburg, NJ15 hours ago
County Gives OK to Planning, Design for New Roundabout in Chesterfield
Chesterfield Township, NJ2 days ago
Cranford Schools Strategic Planning Set to Begin, Superintendent Seeks Community Input
Cranford, NJ1 day ago
Long Branch Complete Streets Plan: Share Your Opinions with the City
Long Branch, NJ1 day ago
RE/MAX Neighborhood Properties Announces the Agent Who Made The RE/MAX Top 100 Producers List
Montville, NJ15 hours ago
Florham Park Police Chief Issues Notice to Residents
Florham Park, NJ19 hours ago
Fire Destroys Family Home in Randolph, GoFundMe Link to Help Here
Randolph, NJ19 hours ago
Jersey City Pastor Jevah L Richardson Honored on Elevation to Bishop
Jersey City, NJ20 hours ago
Bordentown Township Police Detail Recent Arrests
Bordentown, NJ1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy