Doylestown Library Receives $540,000 State Grant for Facility Work

DOYLESTOWN, PA—The Doylestown branch of the Bucks County Free Library has received a $539,660 grant to go to improvements of physical facilities.

Grants from Pennsylvania’s Keystone Grants for Public Library Facilities program typically pay up to half of eligible costs in planning, acquisition, construction and rehabilitation of libraries’ physical facilities. Projects can include ADA upgrades, roof improvements, replacement windows, energy efficient upgrades to HVAC systems, facility expansion, and new construction.

The grant Doylestown received was part of $4.1 million in funding given to 21 libraries in 15 counties.

The Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund was established by the General Assembly in 1993. Money for the program is funded from a portion of the state’s realty transfer tax.

In a statement, State Rep. Tim Brennan, whose district includes Doylestown Borough, congratulated the library. He said that grants to keep libraries running are important now more than ever.

“Libraries are one of the cornerstones of our democracy,” Brennan said. “With school libraries under censorship pressure in the region, our local libraries take on even greater importance as resources for historical knowledge and accurate information.”

