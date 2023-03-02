Camden School District Gets Largest State Aid Boost in Years

CAMDEN, NJ – An increase in state aid for public school districts announced on Thursday means the largest boost for Camden public schools in at least five years.

The district is slated to receive $333,950,970 in the 2023-2024 year, up 7% or $21,847,119 from the amount received this year.

A request for comment by the city school district went unanswered.

"Ensuring equitable access to high-quality education not only prepares our children for successful futures – it benefits us in the here and now," Gov. Phil Murphy (D) said in his announcement. "Investments in education represent investments in working families, school communities, and so much more. This year’s budget proposal demonstrates our ongoing commitment to working towards fully funding our schools, expanding pre-K throughout the state, growing our educator workforce, and promoting the success of our students."

Total state aid funding for kindergarten through 12th grades will be up more than 8% to $10.75 billion.

Next year, Camden will get the fifth-highest amount of aid in New Jersey. Only Newark, Elizabeth, Paterson and Trenton – in that order – get more state aid for K-12 than Camden.

The K-12 aid amounts, according to the state Department of Education:

2022-23. $312,103,851, up 4% from the year before

2021-22. $299,506,085, up 5% from the year before

2020-21. $286,264,783, up 1% from the year before

2019-20. $284,372,949, up 1% from the year before

2018-19. $282,029,317, up less than 1% from the year before

One area of state aid apparently will shrink for Camden: Pre-school funding. The aid will total $29,657,655 in the coming year, down 7% or $2,281,120, from this year.

"The governor’s proposed budget promises historic investments into our public schools, dedicated funding to address the teacher shortage, support for child academic recovery, and the expansion of free pre-K,” Assembly Majority Leader Louis D. Greenwald (D-Voorhees) said in a statement.



