Emerson College Names Abigail Anderson of Ridgewood to Dean's List

BOSTON, MA - Emerson College student Abigail Anderson or Ridgewood earned Dean's List honors for the fall 2022 semester. A member of the class of 2024, Anderson is majoring in theatre and performance at the college in Boston, Massachusetts.

Opposite the historic Boston Common, Emerson College is in the heart of the city's Theatre District and has an enrollment of just under 5,000 students.

