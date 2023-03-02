Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
See more from this location?
107.5 The Fan

Increasingly Likely That The Colts Will Stay At #4?

By James Adams,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yiNsT_0l5mMTSv00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VPjkQ_0l5mMTSv00

The NFL world has descended on Indianapolis, as the newest class of rookies prepare to begin their careers at the combine.

With 3 of the top 4 QB’s in the draft class scheduled to throw on Saturday, there’s been the assumption that the Colts will use those throwing sessions to determine which player they want to trade up for and draft. However, following Colts GM Chris Ballard’s comments to the media at the NFL Combine yesterday, some are starting to pump the brakes on that possibility. Instead, there is a feeling that the Colts could stay put at #4, and draft whomever falls to them. Most likely, that would leave them choosing between Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson. There is also the chance, depending on how the first 3 picks go, that the Colts could find themselves trading back if the guy they hoped falls to them doesn’t. At the moment, it seems all options are on the table.

Listen to JMV speak with NBC Sports Peter King about what the Colts might do below!

The post Increasingly Likely That The Colts Will Stay At #4? appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 AFC teams favored to land Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN1 day ago
San Francisco 49ers considering former NFL MVP at QB in 2023
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Mother left 2 young children home alone for nearly 2 months: Police
Roman Forest, TX25 days ago
Ja Morant Contract: Grizzlies Star Just Cost Himself $39.2 Million
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Former NBA Guard And Michigan State Standout Sentenced To Prison
East Lansing, MI12 hours ago
Woman found dead in cabin on Carnival Sunshine cruise ship traveling from Bahamas to South Carolina
Charleston, SC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy