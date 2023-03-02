Increasingly Likely That The Colts Will Stay At #4?

The NFL world has descended on Indianapolis, as the newest class of rookies prepare to begin their careers at the combine.

With 3 of the top 4 QB’s in the draft class scheduled to throw on Saturday, there’s been the assumption that the Colts will use those throwing sessions to determine which player they want to trade up for and draft. However, following Colts GM Chris Ballard’s comments to the media at the NFL Combine yesterday, some are starting to pump the brakes on that possibility. Instead, there is a feeling that the Colts could stay put at #4, and draft whomever falls to them. Most likely, that would leave them choosing between Kentucky’s Will Levis and Florida’s Anthony Richardson. There is also the chance, depending on how the first 3 picks go, that the Colts could find themselves trading back if the guy they hoped falls to them doesn’t. At the moment, it seems all options are on the table.

Listen to JMV speak with NBC Sports Peter King about what the Colts might do below!

