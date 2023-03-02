Open in App
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'Keep kicking butt': Steve Stricker is playing the Cologuard Classic in honor of Golfweek's Steve DiMeglio, who continues his fight against cancer

By Todd Kelly,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wCgAE_0l5mHVL000
Photo: Erin Woodiel/Argus Leader

The PGA Tour Champions Cologuard Classic has a tradition of pairing competitors with cancer patients, cancer survivors or in memory of those who lost their battle with cancer.

For the 2023 event, Steve Stricker will be paired with longtime Golfweek/USA Today senior writer Steve DiMeglio.

This is the third year that players will be “paired up” and wearing ribbons with their honoree’s name throughout the competition.

During his pre-tournament news conference Thursday, Stricker was asked about his pairing with DiMeglio.

“When I learned of his prognosis back last year, I’ve been in contact with him probably on a monthly basis just checking in with him and seeing how he’s been doing,” he said. “Steve, I’ve been kind of in his corner since I found out and been seeing how he’s been doing, how he’s been feeling. We’ve been talking back and forth. So it’s kind of, it’s, I don’t know how to say it, but it’s a nice surprise that I get to play for him this week because he’s a friend and we’ve gone back to the days when I first came on [PGA] Tour that I’ve known Steve. And he’s been always very good to me and fair to me.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TqRGN_0l5mHVL000
Steve Stricker will play the 2023 Cologuard Classic in honor of Golfweek’s Steve DiMeglio, who is battling cancer.

“Hopefully he can say the same. Yeah, it’s a cool situation that I get to think about him a little bit more this week and wear a ribbon with his name on it. Yeah, it’s a pretty cool thing.”

Stricker has also noticed how fired up DiMeglio is for the pairing.

“We texted back and forth after I found out that I was playing for him, texted back and forth a little bit. So I’ll send him out another probably thing before we get going,” Stricker said. “I just hope and pray that he’s on the mend and getting going in the right direction. It’s a tough thing. I know he’s stage IV, which is pretty far along, so he’s still got an uphill battle. I don’t know if he tells me everything. He keeps telling me that he’s fighting it. All I keep saying is keep plugging and keep kicking butt and you can do it and all that kind of stuff.

“Yeah, hopefully he’s going to beat it and make it through.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ja Morant Contract: Grizzlies Star Just Cost Himself $39.2 Million
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Viktor Hovland's caddie rushes to PGA Tour Superstore for replacement 3-wood before 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational final round
Orlando, FL2 days ago
LeBron James is absolutely wrong if he thinks Bronny is better than anyone in the NBA
Los Angeles, CA19 hours ago
Bill Simmons: People around NBA think James Harden is bound for Houston
Houston, TX1 day ago
Eagles could be on the verge of losing C.J. Gardner-Johnson to a massive free agent deal
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Around the North: Lamar Jackson becomes available and suddenly nobody wants him
Cleveland, OH11 hours ago
What Hubert Davis said after UNC’s loss to Duke
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
Sean Payton is trying to inspire the Broncos by parking an old, mirrorless car at Denver facilities
Denver, CO1 day ago
Steelers update 7-round mock draft do-over: Big trade edition
Pittsburgh, PA17 hours ago
Prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Here's why the Chiefs decided against using the franchise tag on LT Orlando Brown Jr.
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Could Aaron Rodgers become a Minnesota Viking?
Minneapolis, MN14 hours ago
Commanders named a potential landing spot for top free-agent linebacker
Washington, DC21 hours ago
Rumored defensive coaching addition one step closer to joining Jim Schwartz
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
SEC expansion: Sports Illustrated predicts Auburn Football's permanent rivals
Auburn, AL2 days ago
NFL players don't understand why Lamar Jackson's market has reportedly dried up
Baltimore, MD9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy