McDonald’s Is Selling Krispy Kreme Donuts At 160 New Locations In Kentucky

We love donuts and we love Big Macs, but we’ve never considered ordering them together—until now. Believe it or not, McDonald’s has joined forces with Krispy Kreme to test out donuts at select locations. Now, 160 restaurants in Kentucky will offer Krispy Kreme donuts starting on March 21.

via krispy kreme

McDonald's tests Krispy Kreme donuts

That's right: customers across locations in Lexington and Louisville, Kentucky areas will be able to get a side of Krispy Kreme with their McNuggets. The participating McDonald's locations will offer three types of donuts all day long (not just for breakfast!). Options include Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, and Chocolate Iced Kreme-Filled. Our mouths are watering!

Even better, customers will be able to order these donuts across all ordering channels. That includes the McDonald's App, the drive-thru, and even delivery. You won't even have to leave your home to enjoy the sweet taste of Krispy Kreme and salty McDonald's fries all at once.

Select McDonald's locations first started offering Krispy Kreme donuts last fall, as show in the above Instagram video. While this is just a test for now, it will help the company get a better feel for whether or not donuts could be a widespread, long-term addition to the menu. Meanwhile, it will allow Krispy Kreme to gauge the profitability of selling donuts at fast food restaurants. Fingers crossed it works out—we're a sucker for sweet-and-salty combos.