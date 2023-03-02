Open in App
Louisville, KY
See more from this location?
shefinds

McDonald’s Is Selling Krispy Kreme Donuts At 160 New Locations In Kentucky

By Faith Geiger,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wp4c0_0l5m4o0p00

We love donuts and we love Big Macs, but we’ve never considered ordering them together—until now. Believe it or not, McDonald’s has joined forces with Krispy Kreme to test out donuts at select locations. Now, 160 restaurants in Kentucky will offer Krispy Kreme donuts starting on March 21.

READ MORE:

Dunkin’ Announced A New St. Patrick’s Day Drink To Rival The Shamrock Shake—And It’s Not Green!

Dietitians Share What They Order From McDonald’s

McDonald’s Is Finally Offering This Fan-Favorite Sauce In A Dipping Cup

McDonald’s Employee Shows How Folded Eggs And Round Eggs Are Really Made In Viral TikTok Video

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36wtV0_0l5m4o0p00
via krispy kreme

McDonald's tests Krispy Kreme donuts

That's right:  customers across locations in Lexington and Louisville, Kentucky areas will be able to get a side of Krispy Kreme with their McNuggets. The participating McDonald's locations will offer three types of donuts all day long (not just for breakfast!). Options include Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, and Chocolate Iced Kreme-Filled. Our mouths are watering!

Even better, customers will be able to order these donuts across all ordering channels. That includes the McDonald's App, the drive-thru, and even delivery. You won't even have to leave your home to enjoy the sweet taste of Krispy Kreme and salty McDonald's fries all at once.

Select McDonald's locations first started offering Krispy Kreme donuts last fall, as show in the above Instagram video. While this is just a test for now, it will help the company get a better feel for whether or not donuts could be a widespread, long-term addition to the menu. Meanwhile, it will allow Krispy Kreme to gauge the profitability of selling donuts at fast food restaurants. Fingers crossed it works out—we're a sucker for sweet-and-salty combos.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kentucky State newsLocal Kentucky State
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Kentucky
Lexington, KY3 days ago
This Has Been Named Kentucky’s Most Expensive Restaurant
Louisville, KY3 days ago
This centuries-old Kentucky tavern visited by Jesse James, Abraham Lincoln erupted in flames in 1998
Bardstown, KY16 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Walmart Announces More Store Closures In Oregon And Releases Statement
Portland, OR18 hours ago
Nothing Bundt Cakes to give away 111 free Oreo flavored cakes at every location Monday
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Out of power, Skyline Chili on Bardstown Road serves food in parking lot
Louisville, KY3 days ago
Louisville newborn named after the freeway where he was born
Louisville, KY1 day ago
McDonald's Widens Its Krispy Kreme Doughnut Offerings to 160 Locations
Lexington, KY8 days ago
‘We fought a good fight’ | Al J. Schneider Co. shareholders look forward after bruising family dispute
Louisville, KY11 hours ago
Four Indiana Cities on the ‘Most Dangerous in America’ List in 2023
Boonville, IN1 day ago
Cell phone video shows Cloverleaf neighborhood Family Dollar ransacked
Louisville, KY1 day ago
'Plogging' craze spreads across Kentucky
Covington, KY3 days ago
Rachael Ray says she's ending daily talk show after this season
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Volunteers collect hundreds of gowns to make prom affordable for Kentucky teens
Georgetown, KY1 day ago
Lawsuit claims Louisville pool company spent customer money on Vegas vacations and plastic surgery
Louisville, KY4 days ago
Louisville family looking for answers after tree crushes home
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Pet goes through X-ray machine at Norfolk Airport
Lexington, KY4 days ago
'We just lost almost like $300 on food': Louisville continues storm recovery efforts
Louisville, KY1 day ago
Louisville nonprofit Dare to Care setting up mobile pantry for severe weather victims
Louisville, KY2 days ago
Food safety for power outages
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Rockport truck driver involved in deadly Kentucky crash
Irvington, KY4 days ago
Continuing power outages frustrate KU customers
Lexington, KY3 days ago
This Is The Most Expensive Restaurant In Indiana
Indianapolis, IN7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy