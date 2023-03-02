Open in App
Texas State
See more from this location?
ophthalmologytimes.com

ViaLase announces positive results for first-in-human study of femtosecond laser image-guided high-precision trabeculotomy

By David Hutton,

6 days ago
At the American Glaucoma Society meeting in Austin, Texas, the company presented findings demonstrating the safety and efficacy of its FLigHT treatment. During the 12...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sports World Saddened By The Tiger Woods, Girlfriend News
New York City, NY4 hours ago
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy