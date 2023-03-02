Open in App
May need paid subscription
The Independent

Oscar Pistorius could be released from jail ‘within weeks’

By Jane Dalton,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a6Bkc_0l5m1X8P00

Former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius , who killed his girlfriend 10 years ago, could be released on parole within weeks, his lawyer says.

On 31 March, a parole board in South Africa will consider the case of the athlete who was jailed for shooting Reeva Steenkamp four times through a locked bathroom door at his home in Pretoria, in 2013.

He fired four high-calibre bullets, saying he believed the noise he heard was an intruder and it was self-defence.

He was jailed for 13 years and five months for murder.

“We have been advised by the parole board that the hearing will take place on the 31 March, 2023," his lawyer Julian Knight said. "It’s an internal process."

Last summer, Pistorius met Ms Steenkamp’s father, Barry, as part of the process for seeking parole. He will have served more than half of his sentence.

The process, known as victim-offender dialogue, is an integral part of South Africa ’s restorative justice programme that brings parties affected by a crime together.

Reports said the meeting was organised after Pistorious wrote to the Steenkamps in October, which is thought to be his first contact with the family since his 2014 trial.

A friend who visited him in jail reportedly said he was asking his girlfriend’s bereaved family to forgive him.

But Mr Steenkamp and his wife, June, have since raised objections to Pistorius’s release although they have no power to block it.

Ms Steenkamp, 29, a successful model, TV personality and law graduate, had been in a relationship with Pistorius for just three months when he shot her.

Mr Knight said that if parole is granted, the Paralympian, 36, would probably leave jail the same day or soon after.

Pistorius, a double-amputee known as “the blade runner” because of his carbon-fibre prosthetics, is expected to appeal if his application is refused.

Offenders in South Africa are automatically eligible for parole consideration after serving half of their sentence.

During his lengthy televised trial, Pistorius used his testimony to apologise to Steenkamp’s family, telling the court: “There hasn’t been a moment since this tragedy happened that I haven’t thought about your family.”

He was jailed in 2016, initially for a six-year term. After an appeal by prosecutors who said this was too lenient, the term was increased to 13 years.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Her Death Could Have Been Prevented If This Officer Was Put Behind Bars Sooner Rather Than Later
Oxford, MS11 days ago
Woman receives double prison sentence for meth charge
Richwood, WV29 days ago
A Florida Man Who Asked For The Death Penalty After Murdering Two Gay Men He Lured To His Home Was Sentenced To Death
Tampa, FL11 days ago
Mother left 2 young children home alone for nearly 2 months: Police
Roman Forest, TX25 days ago
JonBenét Ramsey’s dad says cops ‘hid DNA evidence’ to ‘implicate late beauty queen’s parents with misleading info’
Boulder, CO19 days ago
Harvey Weinstein begs for mercy as he is sentenced to another 16 years in prison
Los Angeles, CA12 days ago
Anthony Avalos death: Prosecutor calls defendants 'nothing short of monsters' in closing arguments
Lancaster, CA12 days ago
Former San Quentin prison guard sentenced for smuggling phones onto death row
San Quentin, CA10 days ago
Prosecutor says child molester pretended to be trans to hurt girls again, office suspends prosecutor
Los Angeles, CA8 days ago
Parents in custody after leaving infant to freeze in car
Grand Haven, MI12 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy