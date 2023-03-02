Duo Steals Checks From Mailboxes In Harrison, Police Say

Thomas Gomez Ortega, left, and Jonathan De Los Santos Flores, right, are both charged with stealing mail in Harrison. Photo Credit: Harrison Police Department

Two men face charges after allegedly stealing checks and other mail from mailboxes in Westchester, police said.

On Wednesday, March 1, police in Harrison pulled over a vehicle that had been the subject of a three-day investigation looking into mail thefts in the town, according to Harrison Police.

Inside the vehicle, police found several pieces of mail including stolen checks that had been "fished' out of mailboxes. Officers also found tools that are often used to steal mail out of blue US Post Office mailboxes found on sidewalks.

The two men inside the car were identified as:

Yonkers resident Jonathan De Los Santos Flores, age 23;

Yonkers resident Thomas Gomez Ortega, age 23.

Both suspects were charged with six counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property as well as one count of possession of burglar’s tools. Additionally, Flores was charged with one count of petit larceny.

Both Flores and Ortega were released with desk appearance tickets and will appear in Harrison Town Court on Tuesday, March 21.

