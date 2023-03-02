Open in App
Harrison, NY
See more from this location?
Daily Voice

Duo Steals Checks From Mailboxes In Harrison, Police Say

By Ben Crnic,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24JrUn_0l5lxLBd00
Thomas Gomez Ortega, left, and Jonathan De Los Santos Flores, right, are both charged with stealing mail in Harrison. Photo Credit: Harrison Police Department

Two men face charges after allegedly stealing checks and other mail from mailboxes in Westchester, police said.

On Wednesday, March 1, police in Harrison pulled over a vehicle that had been the subject of a three-day investigation looking into mail thefts in the town, according to Harrison Police.

Inside the vehicle, police found several pieces of mail including stolen checks that had been "fished' out of mailboxes. Officers also found tools that are often used to steal mail out of blue US Post Office mailboxes found on sidewalks.

The two men inside the car were identified as:

  • Yonkers resident Jonathan De Los Santos Flores, age 23;
  • Yonkers resident Thomas Gomez Ortega, age 23.

Both suspects were charged with six counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property as well as one count of possession of burglar’s tools. Additionally, Flores was charged with one count of petit larceny.

Both Flores and Ortega were released with desk appearance tickets and will appear in Harrison Town Court on Tuesday, March 21.

to follow Daily Voice Harrison and receive free news updates.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Yonkers, NY newsLocal Yonkers, NY
Trio Nabbed With 17 Suspected Stolen Catalytic Converters In Yonkers
Yonkers, NY2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
18-Year-Old Nabbed After Armed Robbery Of Wappinger Gas Station
Poughkeepsie, NY17 hours ago
Multiple suspects wanted in gunpoint robberies at Bronx gas stations
Bronx, NY19 hours ago
Offender Released After Multi-Town Pursuit Terrorizes Parents Twice In 3 Hours: Fairview PD
Fairview, NJ8 hours ago
Man Hits Former Coworker With Baton, Then Leads Cops On Chase In Eastchester: Police
Eastchester, NY14 hours ago
Fairfield Man Arrested For Animal Torture, Nabbed Again For Harassing Police, Cops Say
Fairfield, CT12 hours ago
Police: Shots fired at the front door of Baldwin home Friday
Baldwin, NY22 hours ago
ID Released For 17-Year-Old Accused Of Gunning Down Delivery Driver In Bridgeport
Bridgeport, CT12 hours ago
NJ Lyft Carjacker Gets 29 Years
Bloomfield, NJ11 hours ago
Bergen Scam Victim Literally Gift-Wraps $25,000 In Cash
Glen Rock, NJ11 hours ago
Long Beach Man Steals Running SUV In Baldwin, Police Say
Baldwin, NY17 hours ago
Middletown Man Sentenced In Violent Wallkill Home Invasion, Stabbing
Middletown, NY16 hours ago
Road Rage: Man Points Loaded Gun At Driver Outside Target Store In Trumbull, Police Say
Trumbull, CT1 day ago
Duo Face Charges After Shooting Incident In Northern Westchester
Peekskill, NY11 hours ago
DRUG BUST: $35K In Cocaine, Magazines, Firearms Seized From Hudson County Duo, Prosecutor Says
West New York, NJ17 hours ago
Tips Sought After Burglar Steals $2K From Long Island Restaurant
Westbury, NY9 hours ago
Paramus Sanitation Truck, Jeep Collide Just Off Route 17
Paramus, NJ16 hours ago
Update: ID's Released For 2 Killed In Waterbury Crash
Waterbury, CT13 hours ago
Teller Refuses ‘Bomb’ Toting Robber’s Demands At Bay Shore Bank
Bay Shore, NY1 day ago
Arrest in Bronx burning car deaths: police sources
Bronx, NY14 hours ago
Hit-Run Crash: Pedestrian Injured In New Canaan
New Canaan, CT12 hours ago
Man Pulls Gun On Bar Worker After Being Kicked Out: Bethlehem PD
Bethlehem, CT14 hours ago
Alert Issued For Missing 13-Year-Old From Hempstead
Hempstead, NY12 hours ago
Food Delivery Driver Shot, Killed Outside Apartment Complex In Bridgeport
Bridgeport, CT1 day ago
'Should Send A Message': Central Islip Man Sentenced For Dealing Cocaine
Central Islip, NY13 hours ago
WILLOWBROOK BRAWL: Boy, 16, Stabbed 14-Year-Old Member Of Rival Passaic Group, Wayne Police Say
Passaic, NJ1 day ago
Bethany Woman Charged With Domestic Terrorism, Threw Molotov Cocktails At Officers: Police
Bethany, CT15 hours ago
ID Released For 45-Year-Old Killed In 2-Vehicle Crash On Busy Hempstead Roadway
Hempstead, NY10 hours ago
Passaic Sheriff's Officers Bust Clifton Man For Coke, Pot
Clifton, NJ2 days ago
22-Year-Old Crashes Stolen Fire Department Truck, Causing Blaze At Home In Nassau: Police
Long Beach, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy