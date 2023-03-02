Open in App
San Diego, CA
See more from this location?
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Storm Prompts State of Emergency; Drought Conditions Improve

5 days ago

California has declared a state of emergency in 13 counties, including San Bernardino, following the latest winter storms that brought massive rain and snowfall amounts.

Some residents in the San Bernardino County mountains were still trapped in their homes Thursday. Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency and activated the national guard.

Guard troops are working with Cal Fire, CalTrans and the state's Office of Emergency Services to try and clear the roads in San Bernardino County, with private companies also being hired.

Two shelters were open, and law enforcement was escorting power companies up the mountains and helping with food, water and medicine deliveries.

Drought Conditions Vastly Improved

For the first time in roughly three years, most of California is drought free. February’s rain and snow added to the already high amount of water that hit California at the beginning of the year. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor update, issued Thursday, shows the central Sierra, foothills, Central Valley and entire coast have exited drought conditions.

San Diego Rainfall Totals Soar

The most recent storms have pushed seasonal rainfall at San Diego International Airport above average for the first time in three years, according to the National Weather Service.

Through late Wednesday, the airport had recorded 9.86 inches of rain since the season began on Oct. 1. The airport averages 9.79 inches between Oct. 1 and Sept. 30. San Diego recorded 6.10 inches of rain last season and 4.50 inches the season before that.

(Photo reporting partner 10News)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gSdhj_0l5lgeRR00
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
'It feels helpless': San Diego family trapped in the snow in San Bernardino Mountains
San Diego, CA3 days ago
'We need help': Stranded Lake Arrowhead residents plead for assistance amid food, medication shortages
Lake Arrowhead, CA5 days ago
Avalanche Above Palm Springs Caught on Camera From California Freeway
Palm Springs, CA6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Fallbrook accident traps driver and prompts road closures
Fallbrook, CA1 day ago
Lake Arrowhead resident describes snowstorm issues
Lake Arrowhead, CA5 days ago
No, this isn't the coldest San Diego winter on record
San Diego, CA4 days ago
RV explodes at La Mesa gas station
La Mesa, CA18 hours ago
Crestline man conducts drone surveys of snowed-in homes to help neighbors check on damage
Crestline, CA5 days ago
"Southern California Braces for Third Phase of Intense Rain and Snowfall"
Riverside, CA6 days ago
Supermarket Fire in National City
National City, CA2 days ago
Residential fire broke out at property occupied by squatters
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Car collides with parked cars near East County school
Lemon Grove, CA1 day ago
Tourists expecting San Diego sunshine arrive as next storm moves in
San Diego, CA6 days ago
Lawsuit claims San Diego County took Money from Foster Kids
San Diego, CA15 hours ago
Head-on collision on Market St. in Chollas View leaves 1 dead
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Multiple people injured in rollover crash
San Diego, CA2 days ago
An Escondido company owes ex-employees $300k after stealing wages. Years later, they haven’t been paid
Escondido, CA1 day ago
This parking mistake is most likely to get you a ticket in California
San Francisco, CA6 days ago
Hundreds of Irvine Unified students stranded for days at science camps in snow-covered mountains
Irvine, CA8 days ago
House fire displaces family in Carlsbad
Carlsbad, CA17 hours ago
WATCH: Lifeguards Tell Girl to Leave La Jolla Cove after Harassing Sea Lion
San Diego, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy