Storm Prompts State of Emergency; Drought Conditions Improve

California has declared a state of emergency in 13 counties, including San Bernardino, following the latest winter storms that brought massive rain and snowfall amounts.

Some residents in the San Bernardino County mountains were still trapped in their homes Thursday. Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency and activated the national guard.

Guard troops are working with Cal Fire, CalTrans and the state's Office of Emergency Services to try and clear the roads in San Bernardino County, with private companies also being hired.

Two shelters were open, and law enforcement was escorting power companies up the mountains and helping with food, water and medicine deliveries.

Drought Conditions Vastly Improved

For the first time in roughly three years, most of California is drought free. February’s rain and snow added to the already high amount of water that hit California at the beginning of the year. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor update, issued Thursday, shows the central Sierra, foothills, Central Valley and entire coast have exited drought conditions.

San Diego Rainfall Totals Soar

The most recent storms have pushed seasonal rainfall at San Diego International Airport above average for the first time in three years, according to the National Weather Service.

Through late Wednesday, the airport had recorded 9.86 inches of rain since the season began on Oct. 1. The airport averages 9.79 inches between Oct. 1 and Sept. 30. San Diego recorded 6.10 inches of rain last season and 4.50 inches the season before that.

