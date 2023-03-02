Ingomar wins 12th MHSAA championship with 53-38 win over Biggersville

JACKSON — Ingomar’s Reigning Class 1A Miss Basketball Macie Phifer gets a lot of attention, and rightfully so.

But on Thursday afternoon, it was about the freshmen for the Lady Falcons.

Behind the play of freshmen Daylen Grisham and Issie Riddle along with some solid second half defense, Ingomar got past defending champion Biggersville 53-38 to claim the MHSAA Girls Class 1A State Championship at the Mississippi Colieum.

It’s the Lady Falcons (37-1) second state title in the last three seasons and the programs 12th state title overall.

“Obviously I was proud of the girls, but this goes beyond as a coach," Ingomar coach Trent Adair said. "Outsiders don’t get to see what these kids have been going through. The last two games they’ve struggled, and their confidence has been shaking. The response the girls had after being down 10-1 was incredible, and can’t be more of them.”

Ingomar responded to that early deficit with an 8-0 run, highlighted by back-to-back three pointers by Cadie Jo Byrd to cut the Lady Lions lead down to 10-9 at the end of the opening frame.

Ingomar continued the run as they took a 13-10 lead to begin the second quarter, and from that point each team traded baskets until the first half ended in a 23-23 tie. Grisham scored Ingomar’s final nine points of the first half.

The third quarter was the difference in this one. The Lady Falcons out-scored Biggersville 12-3 thanks to a 9-0 run to begin the quarter, and led it 30-24. Byrd hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to give Ingomar a 35-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

In the final period, Phifer made a three-point play to give the Lady Falcons a 38-27 lead, and from that point the Lady Falcon never got below 10 points.

Grisham and Riddle scored 14 of Ingomar’s 18 points in the fourth quarter.

“It was all about our effort and execution for us on defense," Adair said. "We were trying to take away their best player in transition and our kids did a good job of that. Daylen was our x-factor because she guards their best player and does a little bit of everything for us, and her motor never stops. It’s a thing at Ingomar — a lot of these kids had older sisters play on teams in the past that have won and that’s how it starts, so we’ll try to get back next year.”

Grisham had a game-high 20 points for Ingomar and was named the game’s most valuable player. Riddle and Byrd each added nine points for the Lady Falcons.

“We just knew in the second quarter we were going to come out and give it all that we had, and we did that and just kept on pushing and never game up,” Grisham said. “When we tied it up at half, we knew in the second half was going to be ours and get redemption from last year. Our defense was big part and we’ve worked on that all year. Me and Issie knew we had to make shots and we did all game and our time to shine."

Aaliyah Moody had 15 points to lead Biggersville, while Leileigh Moody added 10 points for the Lady Lions (25-6).

“Give credit to Ingomar," Biggersville coach Cliff Little said. "They exploited some things we were worried about and took away Asia and Hannah. I’m proud of the girls for fighting today and all year, but Ingomar is a really good team and deserved it.”

Photos by Austin Frayser

Ingomar clinches 2023 Class 1A State Championship with win over defending champion Biggersville