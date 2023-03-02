Open in App
New Albany, MS
See more from this location?
Scorebook Live

Ingomar wins 12th MHSAA championship with 53-38 win over Biggersville

By Brandon Shields,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17ZZlx_0l5lbdfL00

JACKSON — Ingomar’s Reigning Class 1A Miss Basketball Macie Phifer gets a lot of attention, and rightfully so.

But on Thursday afternoon, it was about the freshmen for the Lady Falcons.

Behind the play of freshmen Daylen Grisham and Issie Riddle along with some solid second half defense, Ingomar got past defending champion Biggersville 53-38 to claim the MHSAA Girls Class 1A State Championship at the Mississippi Colieum.

It’s the Lady Falcons (37-1) second state title in the last three seasons and the programs 12th state title overall.

“Obviously I was proud of the girls, but this goes beyond as a coach," Ingomar coach Trent Adair said. "Outsiders don’t get to see what these kids have been going through. The last two games they’ve struggled, and their confidence has been shaking. The response the girls had after being down 10-1 was incredible, and can’t be more of them.”

Ingomar responded to that early deficit with an 8-0 run, highlighted by back-to-back three pointers by Cadie Jo Byrd to cut the Lady Lions lead down to 10-9 at the end of the opening frame.

Ingomar continued the run as they took a 13-10 lead to begin the second quarter, and from that point each team traded baskets until the first half ended in a 23-23 tie. Grisham scored Ingomar’s final nine points of the first half.

The third quarter was the difference in this one. The Lady Falcons out-scored Biggersville 12-3 thanks to a 9-0 run to begin the quarter, and led it 30-24. Byrd hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to give Ingomar a 35-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

In the final period, Phifer made a three-point play to give the Lady Falcons a 38-27 lead, and from that point the Lady Falcon never got below 10 points.

Grisham and Riddle scored 14 of Ingomar’s 18 points in the fourth quarter.

“It was all about our effort and execution for us on defense," Adair said. "We were trying to take away their best player in transition and our kids did a good job of that. Daylen was our x-factor because she guards their best player and does a little bit of everything for us, and her motor never stops. It’s a thing at Ingomar — a lot of these kids had older sisters play on teams in the past that have won and that’s how it starts, so we’ll try to get back next year.”

Grisham had a game-high 20 points for Ingomar and was named the game’s most valuable player. Riddle and Byrd each added nine points for the Lady Falcons.

“We just knew in the second quarter we were going to come out and give it all that we had, and we did that and just kept on pushing and never game up,” Grisham said. “When we tied it up at half, we knew in the second half was going to be ours and get redemption from last year. Our defense was big part and we’ve worked on that all year. Me and Issie knew we had to make shots and we did all game and our time to shine."

Aaliyah Moody had 15 points to lead Biggersville, while Leileigh Moody added 10 points for the Lady Lions (25-6).

“Give credit to Ingomar," Biggersville coach Cliff Little said. "They exploited some things we were worried about and took away Asia and Hannah. I’m proud of the girls for fighting today and all year, but Ingomar is a really good team and deserved it.”

Photos by Austin Frayser

Ingomar clinches 2023 Class 1A State Championship with win over defending champion Biggersville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zf1bW_0l5lbdfL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eAgnd_0l5lbdfL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xeHFU_0l5lbdfL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ctNLK_0l5lbdfL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cDlqU_0l5lbdfL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bdX5m_0l5lbdfL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gRklK_0l5lbdfL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JyRuI_0l5lbdfL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dGEZm_0l5lbdfL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZiqUM_0l5lbdfL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RNfH4_0l5lbdfL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dehas_0l5lbdfL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZADY9_0l5lbdfL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CVTXD_0l5lbdfL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tW2A2_0l5lbdfL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4elyL7_0l5lbdfL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TGJXH_0l5lbdfL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Ad7z_0l5lbdfL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hVPij_0l5lbdfL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YcaJl_0l5lbdfL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OWRdC_0l5lbdfL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17fvQT_0l5lbdfL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ww62E_0l5lbdfL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MYAAM_0l5lbdfL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07jzzG_0l5lbdfL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JLoiS_0l5lbdfL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KTpwZ_0l5lbdfL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FIzby_0l5lbdfL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S1bQk_0l5lbdfL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ARvks_0l5lbdfL00
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Mississippi State newsLocal Mississippi State
Mississippi team to promote inclusivity in STEM education
Oxford, MS2 days ago
North Mississippi residents still plagued with power outages
Holly Springs, MS1 day ago
Jay Leno: Back and better than ever, performing in Senatobia
Senatobia, MS4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
QUOTES: What Ole Miss Coach Mike Bianco Said Entering Day 3 of Cambria College Classic
Oxford, MS2 days ago
Perfect weather continues into Sunday
Taylor, MS3 days ago
A pretty good Tuesday, however some showers and isolated thunderstorms for Wednesday
Tupelo, MS1 day ago
High winds in Corinth cause damage
Corinth, MS4 days ago
Amory man facing multiple charges after leading officers on a chase
Amory, MS2 days ago
'Outfits From Kay Bain’s Closet' on display at Oren Dunn Museum
Tupelo, MS16 hours ago
Olive Branch to deputize CHiPs actors during Nostalgia Festival visit
Olive Branch, MS4 days ago
Resolution to redraw HSUD borders approved by Miss. House Rules Committee
Holly Springs, MS11 hours ago
One dead in overnight shooting in Tupelo
Tupelo, MS2 days ago
Almost 10 pounds of meth seized in Lee County bust
Saltillo, MS1 day ago
Oxford police need public’s help finding missing teen
Oxford, MS1 day ago
Tupelo police detain person of interest in deadly shooting investigation
Tupelo, MS1 day ago
Man arrested for threatening Clay County Courthouse staff, visitors
West Point, MS12 hours ago
Police Detain Individual After Deadly Tupelo Shooting
Tupelo, MS17 hours ago
Settlement reached after Clay County family sues over 11-year jailing of mentally ill man
Aberdeen, MS2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy