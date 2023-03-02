NBA Honors Knicks' Jalen Brunson's Fantastic February

The New York Knicks' point guard has been on a tear since he was denied All-Star honors.

The NBA announced on Thursday that New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month, honored alongside Western rep Nikola Jokić. He becomes the first Knick to take home the title since teammate Julius Randle did so for his work in April 2021.

Brunson, the Knicks' prized offseason acquisition, continues to live up to everything the team has expected and then some, with February being his most productive effort yet: in 11 games, the former Dallas Maverick averaged 27.3 points, six assists, and 4.3 rebounds. The Knicks capped off the month on a seven-game winning streak (going 9-2 overall, with wins over Eastern Conference leaders Boston and Philadelphia) and currently reside in the fifth slot in the conference standings.

Recognizing Brunson's work for the month could perhaps be seen as the Association providing a well-earned consolation prize for the point guard, who was widely seen as one of the biggest snubs of the NBA All-Star Game festivities in Salt Lake City. The earner of a four-year, $104 million contract last summer, Brunson is averaging career-bests in nearly several major statistical categories with 23.8 points and 6.2 assists per game.

Brunson opened March in style on Wednesday night, scoring a team-best 39 (including 30 in the first half alone) in a 142-118 blowout win over the Brooklyn Nets. His work should be one of the most intriguing storylines of the Knicks' final home stretch, as they seek to solidify their spot amongst the East's automatic top six playoff spots, currently standing 3.5 games over the seventh-place Miami Heat.

Ironically enough, they'll face the Heat in South Beach on Friday night (8 p.m. ET, MSG).

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Knicks? Click Here .

Follow AllKnicks.com on Twitter.