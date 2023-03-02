Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
All Knicks

NBA Honors Knicks' Jalen Brunson's Fantastic February

By Geoff Magliocchetti,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KpZDZ_0l5lWkRr00

The New York Knicks' point guard has been on a tear since he was denied All-Star honors.

The NBA announced on Thursday that New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month, honored alongside Western rep Nikola Jokić. He becomes the first Knick to take home the title since teammate Julius Randle did so for his work in April 2021.

Brunson, the Knicks' prized offseason acquisition, continues to live up to everything the team has expected and then some, with February being his most productive effort yet: in 11 games, the former Dallas Maverick averaged 27.3 points, six assists, and 4.3 rebounds. The Knicks capped off the month on a seven-game winning streak (going 9-2 overall, with wins over Eastern Conference leaders Boston and Philadelphia) and currently reside in the fifth slot in the conference standings.

Recognizing Brunson's work for the month could perhaps be seen as the Association providing a well-earned consolation prize for the point guard, who was widely seen as one of the biggest snubs of the NBA All-Star Game festivities in Salt Lake City. The earner of a four-year, $104 million contract last summer, Brunson is averaging career-bests in nearly several major statistical categories with 23.8 points and 6.2 assists per game.

Brunson opened March in style on Wednesday night, scoring a team-best 39 (including 30 in the first half alone) in a 142-118 blowout win over the Brooklyn Nets. His work should be one of the most intriguing storylines of the Knicks' final home stretch, as they seek to solidify their spot amongst the East's automatic top six playoff spots, currently standing 3.5 games over the seventh-place Miami Heat.

Ironically enough, they'll face the Heat in South Beach on Friday night (8 p.m. ET, MSG).

Geoff Magliocchetti is on Twitter @GeoffJMags

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Knicks? Click Here .

Follow AllKnicks.com on Twitter.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
Immanuel Quickley’s 38-point eruption vs. Celtics forces Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau to break character
New York City, NY2 days ago
Avalanche trade for New York Rangers forward
Denver, CO14 hours ago
Knicks Caught in Charlotte's Web, Winning Streak Nicked at Nine
New York City, NY5 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ja Morant Contract: Grizzlies Star Just Cost Himself $39.2 Million
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Former NBA Guard And Michigan State Standout Sentenced To Prison
East Lansing, MI12 hours ago
2 AFC teams favored to land Derrick Henry
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Georgia executive who disappeared in Baton Rouge after LSU game found dead
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
San Francisco 49ers considering former NFL MVP at QB in 2023
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Heat Rumors: Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, More
Miami, FL1 day ago
Gun fired during attempted robbery in Brooklyn, 2 suspects sought
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Knicks vs. Hornets: How & Who to Watch as NY Seeks No. 10
New York City, NY10 hours ago
On the job: What it takes to earn $86,000 a year as a subway conductor in New York City
New York City, NY19 hours ago
Yes, the Knicks Are Good
New York City, NY1 day ago
Throggs Neck residents resisting NYC’s plan to change zoning rules
New York City, NY1 day ago
Crime in NYC still up 47.5% since bail reform despite cops claims otherwise
New York City, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy