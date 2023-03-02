Open in App
Crestline, CA
iHeartRadio

WATCH: Roof Of California Grocery Store Collapses Under Weight Of Snow

By Logan DeLoye,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11jG8A_0l5lSyhd00
Photo: Westend61

Crestline's only grocery store has been crushed by snow. According to KTLA , the entire roof of the Goodwin and Son’s Market collapsed as a result of the severe Winter storm that struck the region on Monday. Video footage shows what the store looked like after it collapsed. Viewers are able to see the windows smashed and the inside filled with snow amid collapsed shelves. Goodwin and Son’s Market has stood to face multiple Winter storms for the last 77 years, but this was simply "too much" for the store to handle.Three people were inside of the store when the roof started to cave in. They left the building, called the fire department , and sent out a statement to customers after the collapse occurred.

“Although we were unable to help service the community at this immediate time we WILL NOT let you down. We will work tirelessly to get back up and running even better than ever.” A Caltrans representative spoke to KTLA regarding the condition of the roadways leading up to the mountain.

“Some of the more remote roads, could be a week or two before we can get back in there. We are trying to bring back extra resources which will accelerate that, but for now, they should plan for a week or two.” As emergency crews do their best to clear the roads and transport people to and from Crestline, many concerned residents are still without food and electricity.

Comments / 0
